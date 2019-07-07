Teen Mom Australia

Teen Mom Australia - Episode 101

Season 1 E 1 • 07/07/2019

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Full Ep
26:21

S1 • E1
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 101

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
07/07/2019
Full Ep
25:28

S1 • E2
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 102

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
14/07/2019
Full Ep
20:30

S1 • E3
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 103

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
21/07/2019
Full Ep
16:12

S1 • E4
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 104

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
28/07/2019
Full Ep
19:54

S1 • E5
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 105

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
04/08/2019
Full Ep
19:45

S1 • E7
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 107

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
18/08/2019
Full Ep
20:42

S1 • E8
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 108

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
25/08/2019
Full Ep
21:30

S1 • E9
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 109

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
01/09/2019
Full Ep
21:53

S1 • E10
Teen Mom Australia
Teen Mom Australia - Episode 110

Finally Australia gets its own Teen Mom series! Join new mums Ammi, Sita and Georgie as they learn what life is like with a baby to care for, while still only being teens themselves
08/09/2019
Full Ep
40:34

S1 • E11
Teen Mom Australia
A Reunion of Sorts

In the reunion episode, Sita chats wedding plans and next steps with Thomson, Ammi and Katya hash out their differences, and Georgie, John and Kelly confront their issues head on.
15/09/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018