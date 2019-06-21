Double Shot At Love
Brandon Feels the Wrath of the Women
26/06/2020
The women confront Brandon after he flirts with other people in front of Marissa, then Brandon tries to clear the air.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
01:55
Pauly Is Shocked by Nikki's Lie Detector Test ResultsDouble Shot At LoveS1 E12
Jersey Shore's Jen and Ronnie ask Derynn whether or not she'd give up her cats for a relationship and Nikki how she really feels about Pauly.
21/06/2019
Highlight
02:23
Who Will Vinny and Pauly Choose?Double Shot At LoveS1 E13
Before making their final selections, Vinny and Pauly mull over the pros and cons of the remaining ladies.
27/06/2019
Highlight
01:51
Vinny's Final Cab CeremonyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E13
Faced with whether to take a shot at love with Elle or Alysse, Vinny makes his final decision.
28/06/2019
Highlight
02:54
Pauly's Final Cab CeremonyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E13
Pauly's final Cab Ceremony all comes down to one woman.
28/06/2019
Exclusive
01:37
Uncle Nino Has a Talk with AlysseDouble Shot At LoveS1 E13
While the guys' families get to know the remaining ladies, Vinny's Uncle Nino takes an opportunity to chat up Alysse.
28/06/2019
Highlight
01:37
An Awkward Reunion for Vinny and MariaDouble Shot At Love
Upon reuniting, things are immediately uncomfortable between Vinny and Maria, and the situation only gets worse when Vinny and Pauly meet Derynn's friends.
12/06/2020
Highlight
02:10
It's Time to Rip the Pauly Band-Aid OffDouble Shot At Love
Nikki gets cold feet and turns the other way when she sees Pauly again, but the other women convince her to confront him.
12/06/2020
Exclusive
02:13
Has Derynn Gone Overboard with Too Many Cats?Double Shot At Love
Derynn unpacks all the plush cats, cat posters and cat accessories that she brought to Las Vegas to stave off homesickness.
13/06/2020
Highlight
03:37
Marissa and Brandon's Hookup Makes WavesDouble Shot At Love
Before spilling the beans to Vinny, Pauly chats with Brandon about how hooking up with Marissa could cause problems in the house.
19/06/2020
Exclusive
02:04
Can the New Guys Match Vinny's Stroke?Double Shot At Love
Vinny instructs Antonio, Brandon and Nicky in a Chippendales dance routine as Pauly and the ladies look on.
19/06/2020
Highlight
03:46
Brandon Feels the Wrath of the WomenDouble Shot At Love
The women confront Brandon after he flirts with other people in front of Marissa, then Brandon tries to clear the air.
26/06/2020
Exclusive
01:28
Poppin' Bottles and Setting Ground RulesDouble Shot At Love
Suzi and Antonio are ready to get to work at Drai's, and Pauly and Vinny set ground rules for the suite regarding kissing, staying fresh, cleanliness and privacy.
26/06/2020
Highlight
02:03
Vinny Confronts Maria About Her Hurtful TweetsDouble Shot At Love
Vinny calls out Maria for talking trash about him after his relationship with Alysse fizzled out, and Maria apologizes for her actions following Vinny and Alysse's breakup.
03/07/2020
Exclusive
02:55
Brandon Has a Peace Offering for NikkiDouble Shot At Love
While out to lunch, Nicky and Brandon think of a gesture that could get Brandon back on Nikki's good side, and the two return to the suite hoping it pays off.
03/07/2020
Exclusive
02:15
Derynn Tries to Lighten the MoodDouble Shot At Love
After setting Antonio off by calling his girlfriend, Derynn uses her cat costume to try to fix the situation, but none of the guys are laughing.
10/07/2020
Highlight
02:13
Pauly and Nikki Squash the AwkwardnessDouble Shot At Love
A strip club proves to be the ideal setting for a long overdue talk between Pauly and Nikki, as the exes agree to share the blame for their breakup and turn a new leaf.
11/07/2020
Highlight
02:14
Nicky and Suzi's Hookup Is Anything but SubtleDouble Shot At Love
Nicky and Suzi take their relationship to the next level, and their suitemates are here for it -- literally.
17/07/2020
Exclusive
04:49
A Cat Takes Over the SuiteDouble Shot At Love
Derynn brings the claws out after Nicky, Brandon and Antonio pull a prank on her.
17/07/2020
Highlight
02:48
The Floodgates Open at DJ Pauly D's Pool PartyDouble Shot At Love
Vinny and Maria catch everyone off guard when they make out onstage at the pool party, then Pauly and Nikki follow suit in the DJ booth.
24/07/2020
Highlight
02:59
Everyone Is Hooking UpDouble Shot At Love
As things heat up between Vinny and Maria, Suzi and Nicky, Brandon and Marissa, and Pauly and Nikki, Antonio enjoys a snack, and Derynn and B-Lashes have deja vu.
24/07/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018