The Challenge: Vendettas

Every Man for Himself

10/04/2019

The Challengers have mixed emotions after TJ announces they will no longer be competing in teams, and Paulie vows to take down Kyle, Wes and Hunter.

Interview
02:12

First Impressions: JP
The Challenge: Vendettas

The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds takes a break from drooling over JP's adonic good looks to assess his odds in the competition.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:04

First Impressions: Josh
The Challenge: Vendettas

Josh's "resting bitch face" and his "Big Brother" connections heavily influence the Veterans' assessments of him.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:31

First Impressions: Liz & Julia
The Challenge: Vendettas

The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds gives their initial impressions of the Nolan twins from "Big Brother," who are seen as having an unfair advantage.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:45

First Impressions: Mattie
The Challenge: Vendettas

The cast thinks Mattie is a hybrid of some of The Challenge's most dominating Veterans.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:31

First Impressions: Natalie
The Challenge: Vendettas

The challengers know they face serious competition from Natalie, an "American Ninja Warrior," who's coming in guns blazing.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:23

First Impressions: Shaleen
The Challenge: Vendettas

The Veteran Challengers are struck by Shaleen's overflowing niceness but note nice girls tend to not do well on The Challenge.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:23

First Impressions: Theo
The Challenge: Vendettas

The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds knows Theo's Olympic background is not to be dismissed, but his height could be a disadvantage.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:40

First Impressions: Turbo
The Challenge: Vendettas

While sizing up the two-time "Survivor Turkey" champ Turbo, the Veteran Challengers try to figure out his social game.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:10

First Impressions: Zahida
The Challenge: Vendettas

Pre-existing friendships color The Challenge cast's impressions of Zahida, whose social game could be formidable.
07/02/2019
Highlight
01:15

Sore Winners and Losers
The Challenge: Vendettas

Bear rubs his team's victory in Wes's and Dee's faces, and Wes responds with some harsh words for Da'Vonne.
02/04/2019
Highlight
01:49

Every Man for Himself
The Challenge: Vendettas

The Challengers have mixed emotions after TJ announces they will no longer be competing in teams, and Paulie vows to take down Kyle, Wes and Hunter.
10/04/2019
Exclusive
08:44

Challenge Legends Face Off at Universal Orlando Resort
The Challenge: Vendettas

Darrell, Veronica, Derrick and Emily are joined by two surprise guests in challenges set at Universal Orlando.
23/05/2019
Highlight
03:05

And the Winner Is…
The Challenge: Vendettas

After enduring the longest and most grueling final in the show's history, one competitor is crowned The Challenge: War of the Worlds champion and takes home $750,000.
23/05/2019
Highlight
01:48

Did Kam Break Girl Code?
The Challenge: Vendettas

At the Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion, Da'Vonne and Kam break down how their mutual attraction to Theo ended their close friendship.
30/05/2019
Highlight
01:48

Bananas Isn't Fooled by Paulie
The Challenge: Vendettas

When Bananas accuses Paulie of having an ulterior motive in his relationship with Cara Maria, the couple defends their love and fires back.
30/05/2019
Interview
01:12

The Cast Reacts to the Allegiance Twist
The Challenge: Vendettas

The cast weighs in on an allegiance-switching twist that fundamentally alters the nature of the game, and some are already eager to abandon their compatriots.
30/08/2019
Highlight
02:40

Kam Doesn't Want to Play It Safe
The Challenge: Vendettas

Tori and Zach discuss Team U.S.'s dynamic, and Kam and Paulie talk about their strategy.
05/09/2019
Highlight
01:15

Laurel and Bear Get Close
The Challenge: Vendettas

Things heat up between Team U.S.'s Laurel and Team U.K.'s Bear.
12/09/2019
Highlight
04:35

Team U.S.'s Debate Over Their Proving Ground Vote Gets Tense
The Challenge: Vendettas

As Wes and Josh clash over which person Team U.S. should nominate for elimination, another team member devises a devious plan.
12/09/2019
Exclusive
08:22

Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!
The Challenge: Vendettas

Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
07:58

Behind The Challenge - God Save the Queen
The Challenge: Vendettas

Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
14/09/2019
