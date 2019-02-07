The Challenge: Vendettas
And the Winner Is…
23/05/2019
After enduring the longest and most grueling final in the show's history, one competitor is crowned The Challenge: War of the Worlds champion and takes home $750,000.
Interview
02:31
First Impressions: Liz & JuliaThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds gives their initial impressions of the Nolan twins from "Big Brother," who are seen as having an unfair advantage.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:45
First Impressions: MattieThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast thinks Mattie is a hybrid of some of The Challenge's most dominating Veterans.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:31
First Impressions: NatalieThe Challenge: Vendettas
The challengers know they face serious competition from Natalie, an "American Ninja Warrior," who's coming in guns blazing.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:23
First Impressions: ShaleenThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Veteran Challengers are struck by Shaleen's overflowing niceness but note nice girls tend to not do well on The Challenge.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:23
First Impressions: TheoThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds knows Theo's Olympic background is not to be dismissed, but his height could be a disadvantage.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:40
First Impressions: TurboThe Challenge: Vendettas
While sizing up the two-time "Survivor Turkey" champ Turbo, the Veteran Challengers try to figure out his social game.
07/02/2019
Interview
02:10
First Impressions: ZahidaThe Challenge: Vendettas
Pre-existing friendships color The Challenge cast's impressions of Zahida, whose social game could be formidable.
07/02/2019
Highlight
01:15
Sore Winners and LosersThe Challenge: Vendettas
Bear rubs his team's victory in Wes's and Dee's faces, and Wes responds with some harsh words for Da'Vonne.
02/04/2019
Highlight
01:49
Every Man for HimselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
The Challengers have mixed emotions after TJ announces they will no longer be competing in teams, and Paulie vows to take down Kyle, Wes and Hunter.
10/04/2019
Exclusive
08:44
Challenge Legends Face Off at Universal Orlando ResortThe Challenge: Vendettas
Darrell, Veronica, Derrick and Emily are joined by two surprise guests in challenges set at Universal Orlando.
23/05/2019
Highlight
03:05
Highlight
01:48
Did Kam Break Girl Code?The Challenge: Vendettas
At the Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion, Da'Vonne and Kam break down how their mutual attraction to Theo ended their close friendship.
30/05/2019
Highlight
01:48
Bananas Isn't Fooled by PaulieThe Challenge: Vendettas
When Bananas accuses Paulie of having an ulterior motive in his relationship with Cara Maria, the couple defends their love and fires back.
30/05/2019
Interview
01:12
The Cast Reacts to the Allegiance TwistThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast weighs in on an allegiance-switching twist that fundamentally alters the nature of the game, and some are already eager to abandon their compatriots.
30/08/2019
Highlight
02:40
Kam Doesn't Want to Play It SafeThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori and Zach discuss Team U.S.'s dynamic, and Kam and Paulie talk about their strategy.
05/09/2019
Highlight
01:15
Laurel and Bear Get CloseThe Challenge: Vendettas
Things heat up between Team U.S.'s Laurel and Team U.K.'s Bear.
12/09/2019
Highlight
04:35
Team U.S.'s Debate Over Their Proving Ground Vote Gets TenseThe Challenge: Vendettas
As Wes and Josh clash over which person Team U.S. should nominate for elimination, another team member devises a devious plan.
12/09/2019
Exclusive
08:22
Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!The Challenge: Vendettas
Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
07:58
Behind The Challenge - God Save the QueenThe Challenge: Vendettas
Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
09:06
Behind The Challenge - United We Stand, Divided We FallThe Challenge: Vendettas
Cara Maria, Rogan, Georgia, Jordan and Bear explain what Team U.K. should've done differently in the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge and rehash Team U.S.'s loyalty issues.
17/09/2019
