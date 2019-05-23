The Challenge: Vendettas
Behind The Challenge - United We Stand, Divided We Fall
17/09/2019
Cara Maria, Rogan, Georgia, Jordan and Bear explain what Team U.K. should've done differently in the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge and rehash Team U.S.'s loyalty issues.
Exclusive
08:44
Challenge Legends Face Off at Universal Orlando ResortThe Challenge: Vendettas
Darrell, Veronica, Derrick and Emily are joined by two surprise guests in challenges set at Universal Orlando.
23/05/2019
Highlight
03:05
And the Winner Is…The Challenge: Vendettas
After enduring the longest and most grueling final in the show's history, one competitor is crowned The Challenge: War of the Worlds champion and takes home $750,000.
23/05/2019
Highlight
01:48
Did Kam Break Girl Code?The Challenge: Vendettas
At the Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion, Da'Vonne and Kam break down how their mutual attraction to Theo ended their close friendship.
30/05/2019
Highlight
01:48
Bananas Isn't Fooled by PaulieThe Challenge: Vendettas
When Bananas accuses Paulie of having an ulterior motive in his relationship with Cara Maria, the couple defends their love and fires back.
30/05/2019
Interview
01:12
The Cast Reacts to the Allegiance TwistThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast weighs in on an allegiance-switching twist that fundamentally alters the nature of the game, and some are already eager to abandon their compatriots.
30/08/2019
Highlight
02:40
Kam Doesn't Want to Play It SafeThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori and Zach discuss Team U.S.'s dynamic, and Kam and Paulie talk about their strategy.
05/09/2019
Highlight
01:15
Laurel and Bear Get CloseThe Challenge: Vendettas
Things heat up between Team U.S.'s Laurel and Team U.K.'s Bear.
12/09/2019
Highlight
04:35
Team U.S.'s Debate Over Their Proving Ground Vote Gets TenseThe Challenge: Vendettas
As Wes and Josh clash over which person Team U.S. should nominate for elimination, another team member devises a devious plan.
12/09/2019
Exclusive
08:22
Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!The Challenge: Vendettas
Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
07:58
Behind The Challenge - God Save the QueenThe Challenge: Vendettas
Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
09:06
Highlight
01:53
Josh Gets Caught in the MiddleThe Challenge: Vendettas
Josh works on a tribunal strategy with Johnny, Zach and Tori, but Paulie isn't on board and wants an apology from Johnny for betraying the U.S. team.
25/09/2019
Exclusive
09:10
Behind the Challenge - In Paulie We TrustThe Challenge: Vendettas
Jordan, Nany, Tori, Paulie and Cara talk about the deceptively long swim in the Hooked challenge and Paulie's epic betrayal.
01/10/2019
Highlight
04:04
That's Why They Call It the Proving GroundThe Challenge: Vendettas
Two women face off in a battle of brains and brawn in order to avoid elimination.
03/10/2019
Highlight
01:26
Who Will Cara Send to the Proving Ground?The Challenge: Vendettas
The tribunal chooses a female and male to send into elimination, and Cara reluctantly votes for a previous Challenge teammate.
17/10/2019
Exclusive
05:53
Behind the Challenge - Saving Private EstherThe Challenge: Vendettas
Georgia, Nany, Kyle, Kam and Tori discuss the endurance test that was the Grate Expectations challenge, the U.S. team's ability to work together and the double elimination.
22/10/2019
Highlight
03:28
Jordan's Smack Talk Comes Back to Bite HimThe Challenge: Vendettas
After hearing Jordan was talking trash, Turbo challenges him to put his money where his mouth is.
24/10/2019
Highlight
01:37
It's Time to Play DirtyThe Challenge: Vendettas
Leroy, Cara Maria, Ashley, Ninja and Kam discuss Jordan and Turbo's rivalry and decide which man and woman they will next send to the Proving Ground.
30/10/2019
Exclusive
09:08
Behind The Challenge - Infinity WarThe Challenge: Vendettas
Georgia, Paulie, Nany, Tori and Jordan discuss the events leading up to Turbo's meltdown, claims of dirty play in the Incoming challenge, and the shocking elimination results.
05/11/2019
Highlight
01:28
Josh Accuses Cara Maria of Being ManipulativeThe Challenge: Vendettas
A poolside chat gets contentious when Cara Maria asks Josh who he has the biggest issue with in the house.
06/11/2019
