Behind the Challenge - Saving Private Esther

22/10/2019

Georgia, Nany, Kyle, Kam and Tori discuss the endurance test that was the Grate Expectations challenge, the U.S. team's ability to work together and the double elimination.

02:40

Kam Doesn't Want to Play It Safe
The Challenge: Vendettas

Tori and Zach discuss Team U.S.'s dynamic, and Kam and Paulie talk about their strategy.
05/09/2019
Highlight
01:15

Laurel and Bear Get Close
The Challenge: Vendettas

Things heat up between Team U.S.'s Laurel and Team U.K.'s Bear.
12/09/2019
Highlight
04:35

Team U.S.'s Debate Over Their Proving Ground Vote Gets Tense
The Challenge: Vendettas

As Wes and Josh clash over which person Team U.S. should nominate for elimination, another team member devises a devious plan.
12/09/2019
Exclusive
08:22

Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!
The Challenge: Vendettas

Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
07:58

Behind The Challenge - God Save the Queen
The Challenge: Vendettas

Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
09:06

Behind The Challenge - United We Stand, Divided We Fall
The Challenge: Vendettas

Cara Maria, Rogan, Georgia, Jordan and Bear explain what Team U.K. should've done differently in the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge and rehash Team U.S.'s loyalty issues.
17/09/2019
Highlight
01:53

Josh Gets Caught in the Middle
The Challenge: Vendettas

Josh works on a tribunal strategy with Johnny, Zach and Tori, but Paulie isn't on board and wants an apology from Johnny for betraying the U.S. team.
25/09/2019
Exclusive
09:10

Behind the Challenge - In Paulie We Trust
The Challenge: Vendettas

Jordan, Nany, Tori, Paulie and Cara talk about the deceptively long swim in the Hooked challenge and Paulie's epic betrayal.
01/10/2019
Highlight
04:04

That's Why They Call It the Proving Ground
The Challenge: Vendettas

Two women face off in a battle of brains and brawn in order to avoid elimination.
03/10/2019
Highlight
01:26

Who Will Cara Send to the Proving Ground?
The Challenge: Vendettas

The tribunal chooses a female and male to send into elimination, and Cara reluctantly votes for a previous Challenge teammate.
17/10/2019
Exclusive
05:53

Highlight
03:28

Jordan's Smack Talk Comes Back to Bite Him
The Challenge: Vendettas

After hearing Jordan was talking trash, Turbo challenges him to put his money where his mouth is.
24/10/2019
Highlight
01:37

It's Time to Play Dirty
The Challenge: Vendettas

Leroy, Cara Maria, Ashley, Ninja and Kam discuss Jordan and Turbo's rivalry and decide which man and woman they will next send to the Proving Ground.
30/10/2019
Exclusive
09:08

Behind The Challenge - Infinity War
The Challenge: Vendettas

Georgia, Paulie, Nany, Tori and Jordan discuss the events leading up to Turbo's meltdown, claims of dirty play in the Incoming challenge, and the shocking elimination results.
05/11/2019
Highlight
01:28

Josh Accuses Cara Maria of Being Manipulative
The Challenge: Vendettas

A poolside chat gets contentious when Cara Maria asks Josh who he has the biggest issue with in the house.
06/11/2019
Highlight
04:01

Jordan Forms a New Alliance with His Girlfriend Tori
The Challenge: Vendettas

Before making a decision about his future in the competition, Jordan has a very important question for his girlfriend Tori.
07/11/2019
Exclusive
08:20

Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and War
The Challenge: Vendettas

Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
13/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:34

CT Stands Firm with His Alliance
The Challenge: Vendettas

Tori and Jordan attempt to sway CT into breaking away from his alliance before elimination.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:57

If You're Out, Stay Out
The Challenge: Vendettas

Two players dish out tough love, and another gets caught in the middle, when their teammate hits the wall during the final.
05/12/2019
Sneak Peek
01:12

Slithery Season Finale Sleepover
The Challenge: Vendettas

On the season finale, the competitors find their overnight accommodations during the final include a cot elevated above a pit full of snakes.
11/12/2019
Interview
03:46

20 Questions with Bananas
The Challenge: Vendettas

Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
02/04/2020
