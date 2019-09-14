The Challenge: Vendettas
Behind The Challenge - Infinity War
05/11/2019
Georgia, Paulie, Nany, Tori and Jordan discuss the events leading up to Turbo's meltdown, claims of dirty play in the Incoming challenge, and the shocking elimination results.
Exclusive
08:22
Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!The Challenge: Vendettas
Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
07:58
Behind The Challenge - God Save the QueenThe Challenge: Vendettas
Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
09:06
Behind The Challenge - United We Stand, Divided We FallThe Challenge: Vendettas
Cara Maria, Rogan, Georgia, Jordan and Bear explain what Team U.K. should've done differently in the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge and rehash Team U.S.'s loyalty issues.
17/09/2019
Highlight
01:53
Josh Gets Caught in the MiddleThe Challenge: Vendettas
Josh works on a tribunal strategy with Johnny, Zach and Tori, but Paulie isn't on board and wants an apology from Johnny for betraying the U.S. team.
25/09/2019
Exclusive
09:10
Behind the Challenge - In Paulie We TrustThe Challenge: Vendettas
Jordan, Nany, Tori, Paulie and Cara talk about the deceptively long swim in the Hooked challenge and Paulie's epic betrayal.
01/10/2019
Highlight
04:04
That's Why They Call It the Proving GroundThe Challenge: Vendettas
Two women face off in a battle of brains and brawn in order to avoid elimination.
03/10/2019
Highlight
01:26
Who Will Cara Send to the Proving Ground?The Challenge: Vendettas
The tribunal chooses a female and male to send into elimination, and Cara reluctantly votes for a previous Challenge teammate.
17/10/2019
Exclusive
05:53
Behind the Challenge - Saving Private EstherThe Challenge: Vendettas
Georgia, Nany, Kyle, Kam and Tori discuss the endurance test that was the Grate Expectations challenge, the U.S. team's ability to work together and the double elimination.
22/10/2019
Highlight
03:28
Jordan's Smack Talk Comes Back to Bite HimThe Challenge: Vendettas
After hearing Jordan was talking trash, Turbo challenges him to put his money where his mouth is.
24/10/2019
Highlight
01:37
It's Time to Play DirtyThe Challenge: Vendettas
Leroy, Cara Maria, Ashley, Ninja and Kam discuss Jordan and Turbo's rivalry and decide which man and woman they will next send to the Proving Ground.
30/10/2019
Exclusive
09:08
Behind The Challenge - Infinity WarThe Challenge: Vendettas
Highlight
01:28
Josh Accuses Cara Maria of Being ManipulativeThe Challenge: Vendettas
A poolside chat gets contentious when Cara Maria asks Josh who he has the biggest issue with in the house.
06/11/2019
Highlight
04:01
Jordan Forms a New Alliance with His Girlfriend ToriThe Challenge: Vendettas
Before making a decision about his future in the competition, Jordan has a very important question for his girlfriend Tori.
07/11/2019
Exclusive
08:20
Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and WarThe Challenge: Vendettas
Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
13/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:34
CT Stands Firm with His AllianceThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori and Jordan attempt to sway CT into breaking away from his alliance before elimination.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:57
If You're Out, Stay OutThe Challenge: Vendettas
Two players dish out tough love, and another gets caught in the middle, when their teammate hits the wall during the final.
05/12/2019
Sneak Peek
01:12
Slithery Season Finale SleepoverThe Challenge: Vendettas
On the season finale, the competitors find their overnight accommodations during the final include a cot elevated above a pit full of snakes.
11/12/2019
Interview
03:46
20 Questions with BananasThe Challenge: Vendettas
Challenge vet Johnny Bananas reveals his least favorite partner, why he's still salty about Final Reckoning, his favorite unaired moment and much more.
02/04/2020
Highlight
01:34
Wes and Bananas Try a Different Approach to the GameThe Challenge: Vendettas
Wes and Bananas's newfound friendship raises eyebrows among the competition, and the two vets explain why they decided to join forces.
02/04/2020
Highlight
02:57
The Rules Have Officially ChangedThe Challenge: Vendettas
TJ reveals the biggest twist The Challenge has ever seen as he tells the competitors the only way they can make it into the final.
02/04/2020
