The Challenge: Vendettas
Who Will Cara Send to the Proving Ground?
17/10/2019
The tribunal chooses a female and male to send into elimination, and Cara reluctantly votes for a previous Challenge teammate.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Interview
01:12
The Cast Reacts to the Allegiance TwistThe Challenge: Vendettas
The cast weighs in on an allegiance-switching twist that fundamentally alters the nature of the game, and some are already eager to abandon their compatriots.
30/08/2019
Highlight
02:40
Kam Doesn't Want to Play It SafeThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori and Zach discuss Team U.S.'s dynamic, and Kam and Paulie talk about their strategy.
05/09/2019
Highlight
01:15
Laurel and Bear Get CloseThe Challenge: Vendettas
Things heat up between Team U.S.'s Laurel and Team U.K.'s Bear.
12/09/2019
Highlight
04:35
Team U.S.'s Debate Over Their Proving Ground Vote Gets TenseThe Challenge: Vendettas
As Wes and Josh clash over which person Team U.S. should nominate for elimination, another team member devises a devious plan.
12/09/2019
Exclusive
08:22
Behind The Challenge - The British Are Coming!The Challenge: Vendettas
Bear, Jordan, Nany, Georgia and Theo unpack the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, on which the national teams were established and reinforcements were chosen.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
07:58
Behind The Challenge - God Save the QueenThe Challenge: Vendettas
Kyle, Paulie, Kam, Cara Maria, Georgia and Zahida lay out their strategies for the Cryptic Crossbow challenge and clear up rumors about Georgia's loyalties.
14/09/2019
Exclusive
09:06
Behind The Challenge - United We Stand, Divided We FallThe Challenge: Vendettas
Cara Maria, Rogan, Georgia, Jordan and Bear explain what Team U.K. should've done differently in the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge and rehash Team U.S.'s loyalty issues.
17/09/2019
Highlight
01:53
Josh Gets Caught in the MiddleThe Challenge: Vendettas
Josh works on a tribunal strategy with Johnny, Zach and Tori, but Paulie isn't on board and wants an apology from Johnny for betraying the U.S. team.
25/09/2019
Exclusive
09:10
Behind the Challenge - In Paulie We TrustThe Challenge: Vendettas
Jordan, Nany, Tori, Paulie and Cara talk about the deceptively long swim in the Hooked challenge and Paulie's epic betrayal.
01/10/2019
Highlight
04:04
That's Why They Call It the Proving GroundThe Challenge: Vendettas
Two women face off in a battle of brains and brawn in order to avoid elimination.
03/10/2019
Highlight
01:26
Who Will Cara Send to the Proving Ground?The Challenge: Vendettas
The tribunal chooses a female and male to send into elimination, and Cara reluctantly votes for a previous Challenge teammate.
17/10/2019
Exclusive
05:53
Behind the Challenge - Saving Private EstherThe Challenge: Vendettas
Georgia, Nany, Kyle, Kam and Tori discuss the endurance test that was the Grate Expectations challenge, the U.S. team's ability to work together and the double elimination.
22/10/2019
Highlight
03:28
Jordan's Smack Talk Comes Back to Bite HimThe Challenge: Vendettas
After hearing Jordan was talking trash, Turbo challenges him to put his money where his mouth is.
24/10/2019
Highlight
01:37
It's Time to Play DirtyThe Challenge: Vendettas
Leroy, Cara Maria, Ashley, Ninja and Kam discuss Jordan and Turbo's rivalry and decide which man and woman they will next send to the Proving Ground.
30/10/2019
Exclusive
09:08
Behind The Challenge - Infinity WarThe Challenge: Vendettas
Georgia, Paulie, Nany, Tori and Jordan discuss the events leading up to Turbo's meltdown, claims of dirty play in the Incoming challenge, and the shocking elimination results.
05/11/2019
Highlight
01:28
Josh Accuses Cara Maria of Being ManipulativeThe Challenge: Vendettas
A poolside chat gets contentious when Cara Maria asks Josh who he has the biggest issue with in the house.
06/11/2019
Highlight
04:01
Jordan Forms a New Alliance with His Girlfriend ToriThe Challenge: Vendettas
Before making a decision about his future in the competition, Jordan has a very important question for his girlfriend Tori.
07/11/2019
Exclusive
08:20
Behind The Challenge - All Is Fair In Love and WarThe Challenge: Vendettas
Jordan, Tori, Paulie, Cara and Kam discuss collateral damage during the most recent challenge, their social strategies and a very unexpected gesture.
13/11/2019
Sneak Peek
02:34
CT Stands Firm with His AllianceThe Challenge: Vendettas
Tori and Jordan attempt to sway CT into breaking away from his alliance before elimination.
27/11/2019
Highlight
02:57
If You're Out, Stay OutThe Challenge: Vendettas
Two players dish out tough love, and another gets caught in the middle, when their teammate hits the wall during the final.
05/12/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018