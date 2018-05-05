Ex On The Beach USA
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 1
Season 2 • 15/12/2018
The cast of Ex On The Beach USA Season 2 breaks down the five emotional stages of breaking up: denial, mania, anger, sadness and moving on. Catch the premiere on Wednesday January 9th at 9:30pm - only on MTV!
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Bonus
00:51
Bonus - Cory's Stressful Ex-periencesEx On The Beach USAS1 E3
Cory reveals which scenario was more stressful: seeing an ex on Real World: Ex-plosion or Ex On The Beach.
05/05/2018
01:33
Sneak Peek - Rekindling an Old FlameEx On The Beach USAS1 E4
Angela and Tor'i have an explosive fight, which leads to a steamy reunion with her ex Derrick.
11/05/2018
01:52
Sneak Peek - She Will Definitely End Up CryingEx On The Beach USAS1 E4
Victoria and Skyler fight over their hot new housemate Cameron.
11/05/2018
Highlight
01:51
Sneak Peek - Tor'i and Angela's Screaming MatchEx On The Beach USAS1 E5
Angela and Tor'i have yet another big blowout over their volatile relationship.
15/05/2018
Highlight
01:39
Sneak Peek - Message in a BottleEx On The Beach USAS1 E5
The exes are summoned to the Shack of Secrets for a surprise no one saw coming.
15/05/2018
Highlight
00:50
Sneak Peek - Cameron Has Second ThoughtsEx On The Beach USAS1
Things are quickly heating up between Cameron and Shanley, and Cameron's not afraid to show his true feelings.
25/05/2018
Highlight
01:24
Sneak Peek - Plot Twist!Ex On The Beach USAS1
Romeo has big news for the OGs, and Cory flips out when he learns who's joining the singles.
25/05/2018
Highlight
01:46
Sneak Peek - What Every Ex Would Love to DoEx On The Beach USAS1 E7
While in the Shack of Secrets, Lexi is given the chance to go through Paulie's phone.
31/05/2018
Highlight
01:15
Sneak Peek - Mess with Angela at Your Own RiskEx On The Beach USAS1 E8
Shanley tries to clear the air with Angela after calling her a mean girl, but Angela isn't ready to make peace.
08/06/2018
Highlight
01:32
Sneak Peek - Ready to EruptEx On The Beach USAS1 E8
Alicia can't hide her irritation from Cory and Taylor's constant PDA.
08/06/2018
Exclusive
03:02
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 1Ex On The Beach USAS2
The cast of Ex On The Beach USA Season 2 breaks down the five emotional stages of breaking up: denial, mania, anger, sadness and moving on. Catch the premiere on Wednesday January 9th at 9:30pm - only on MTV!
15/12/2018
Exclusive
03:00
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 3Ex On The Beach USAS2
The end of a relationship is never easy, but the cast of Ex On The Beach USA season 2 has multiple ways of getting through a rough patch after a breakup. Catch the premiere on Wednesday 9th January at 9:30pm - only on MTV!
20/12/2018
Highlight
01:31
Sneak Peek: Farrah Has a Fan in the HouseEx On The Beach USAS2
Malcolm recognizes Farrah from her past work, and she talks about her boss babe ways.
21/12/2018
Highlight
02:23
Sneak Peek: Romantic Connections Heat Up QuicklyEx On The Beach USAS2
Nicole and Morgan see potential with scheming Chad, while Malcom and Maya appreciate each other's game.
21/12/2018
Highlight
01:17
Kareem's Being a Very, Very Bad BoyEx On The Beach USAS2
When Maya reaches her breaking point with Kareem, Farrah surprises the rest of the singles and stands up for her friend.
28/12/2018
Highlight
01:20
Sneak Peek: Diandra Looks for ClosureEx On The Beach USAS2
Diandra confronts Malcolm about their breakup in an attempt to get closure and move on.
29/12/2018
Highlight
00:54
Sneak Peek: Farrah Gets a Message in a BottleEx On The Beach USAS2
For better or worse, a cryptic message in a bottle sends Farrah to the Shack of Secrets.
04/01/2019
Highlight
01:47
Maya Sets the Record StraightEx On The Beach USAS2
Diandra wants to know which singles have a problem with her, and Maya lashes out at her.
05/01/2019
Highlight
01:52
Morgan and Jay's Date Night InterruptionEx On The Beach USAS2
Morgan and Jay are shocked when her sister shows up to share her two cents about their relationship.
11/01/2019
Highlight
01:51
Murray Navigates a Love TriangleEx On The Beach USAS2
Murray struggles to get closure with ex Cory Z while simultaneously trying to reconnect with his other former flame, Cheyenne.
12/01/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018