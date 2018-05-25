Ex On The Beach USA
Sneak Peek: Farrah Gets a Message in a Bottle
Season 2 • 04/01/2019
For better or worse, a cryptic message in a bottle sends Farrah to the Shack of Secrets.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
01:24
Sneak Peek - Plot Twist!Ex On The Beach USAS1
Romeo has big news for the OGs, and Cory flips out when he learns who's joining the singles.
25/05/2018
Highlight
01:46
Sneak Peek - What Every Ex Would Love to DoEx On The Beach USAS1 E7
While in the Shack of Secrets, Lexi is given the chance to go through Paulie's phone.
31/05/2018
Highlight
01:15
Sneak Peek - Mess with Angela at Your Own RiskEx On The Beach USAS1 E8
Shanley tries to clear the air with Angela after calling her a mean girl, but Angela isn't ready to make peace.
08/06/2018
Highlight
01:32
Sneak Peek - Ready to EruptEx On The Beach USAS1 E8
Alicia can't hide her irritation from Cory and Taylor's constant PDA.
08/06/2018
Exclusive
03:02
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 1Ex On The Beach USAS2
The cast of Ex On The Beach USA Season 2 breaks down the five emotional stages of breaking up: denial, mania, anger, sadness and moving on. Catch the premiere on Wednesday January 9th at 9:30pm - only on MTV!
15/12/2018
Exclusive
03:00
The Stages of a Breakup Pt. 3Ex On The Beach USAS2
The end of a relationship is never easy, but the cast of Ex On The Beach USA season 2 has multiple ways of getting through a rough patch after a breakup. Catch the premiere on Wednesday 9th January at 9:30pm - only on MTV!
20/12/2018
Highlight
01:31
Sneak Peek: Farrah Has a Fan in the HouseEx On The Beach USAS2
Malcolm recognizes Farrah from her past work, and she talks about her boss babe ways.
21/12/2018
Highlight
02:23
Sneak Peek: Romantic Connections Heat Up QuicklyEx On The Beach USAS2
Nicole and Morgan see potential with scheming Chad, while Malcom and Maya appreciate each other's game.
21/12/2018
Highlight
01:17
Kareem's Being a Very, Very Bad BoyEx On The Beach USAS2
When Maya reaches her breaking point with Kareem, Farrah surprises the rest of the singles and stands up for her friend.
28/12/2018
Highlight
01:20
Sneak Peek: Diandra Looks for ClosureEx On The Beach USAS2
Diandra confronts Malcolm about their breakup in an attempt to get closure and move on.
29/12/2018
Highlight
00:54
Sneak Peek: Farrah Gets a Message in a BottleEx On The Beach USAS2
For better or worse, a cryptic message in a bottle sends Farrah to the Shack of Secrets.
04/01/2019
Highlight
01:47
Maya Sets the Record StraightEx On The Beach USAS2
Diandra wants to know which singles have a problem with her, and Maya lashes out at her.
05/01/2019
Highlight
01:52
Morgan and Jay's Date Night InterruptionEx On The Beach USAS2
Morgan and Jay are shocked when her sister shows up to share her two cents about their relationship.
11/01/2019
Highlight
01:51
Murray Navigates a Love TriangleEx On The Beach USAS2
Murray struggles to get closure with ex Cory Z while simultaneously trying to reconnect with his other former flame, Cheyenne.
12/01/2019
Highlight
01:29
Battle of Morgan's ExesEx On The Beach USAS2
Jay sees red when he finds out that Corey kissed their mutual ex Morgan.
18/01/2019
Highlight
03:05
Sneak Peek: Here Comes Hurricane JanelleEx On The Beach USAS2
The roommates see a wild side of Janelle when she catches her ex-boyfriend Darian kissing Diandra in the Shack of Secrets.
25/01/2019
Highlight
02:10
The Results of the Lie Detector Test Are InEx On The Beach USAS2
After the singles take lie detector tests, Romeo reveals whether Angela and Nelson were telling the truth about being over their exes.
22/03/2019
Highlight
01:48
Did Morgan Hook Up with Johnny Bananas?Ex On The Beach USAS2
Jay accuses Morgan of cheating on him with Johnny Bananas while she was away filming The Challenge, but Morgan denies it.
29/03/2019
Highlight
02:07
Malcolm Walks Out on MayaEx On The Beach USAS2
Malcolm breaks down his house romances and reveals where his relationship with Maya went after the show.
30/03/2019
Highlight
01:23
The Kiss No One Saw ComingEx On The Beach USAS2
During the reunion, co-host Romeo reveals a video that shows a never-before-seen kiss between Corey Brooks and Diandra.
05/04/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018