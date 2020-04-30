Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 708 MTV Shows | Emma's Not Impressed As Nasseh Asks A Big Jeremiah Question
21/05/2020
Nasseh wants to take Jeremiah out on his own, but Emma isn't ready to trust him yet...
03:10
Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Emma Embraces Her Independence As Nasseh Visits JeremiahTeen Mom UK
Emma isn't impressed that Nasseh still hasn't given his mum her number as he comes round to visit...
30/04/2020
03:17
Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Amber Gets Emotional As She Adjusts To New Mum LifeTeen Mom UK
Amber is back home after giving birth to Hudson and is getting used to being a new mum again...
30/04/2020
04:34
Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Chloe And Jordan's Awkward Family DinnerTeen Mom UK
Chloe and Jordan meet with her parents to try and clear the air...
30/04/2020
03:29
Teen Mom UK 706 MTV Shows | Nasseh Invites Emma To Meet His MumTeen Mom UK
After a night out together, Nasseh comes over and finally invites Emma and Jeremiah to meet his family...
07/05/2020
03:01
Teen Mom UK 706 MTV Shows | Amber Asks Ste For Help As She Recovers From Hospital TripTeen Mom UK
Amber asks Ste to stay and help with the kids as she continues to recover from gallstones...
07/05/2020
03:29
Teen Mom UK 707 MTV Shows | Chloe Gets Her Confidence Back In Singing LessonTeen Mom UK
Determined to get some more excitement in her life, Chloe revisits an old hobby...
14/05/2020
04:07
Teen Mom UK 707 MTV Shows | Emma And Jeremiah Finally Meet Nasseh's FamilyTeen Mom UK
Emma, Jeremiah and Emma's mum travel to Liverpool to visit Nasseh's family - and it all goes smoothly!
14/05/2020
02:45
Teen Mom UK 707 MTV Shows | Tel's Very Romantic Italian Surprise For MeganTeen Mom UK
Megan is left totally shocked when Tel surprises her with a romantic getaway...
14/05/2020
03:36
Teen Mom UK 708 MTV Shows | Tel Makes A Big Promise To Megan With A Very Romantic GestureTeen Mom UK
When in Venice, right?
21/05/2020
03:30
Teen Mom UK 708 MTV Shows | Chloe Impresses Jordan, Her Friends And Family With Open Mic PerformanceTeen Mom UK
Jordan, Chloe's mum and her friends all come down to support her as she smashes her open mic performance!
21/05/2020
