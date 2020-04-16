Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 706 MTV Shows | Nasseh Invites Emma To Meet His Mum

07/05/2020

After a night out together, Nasseh comes over and finally invites Emma and Jeremiah to meet his family...

More

Watching

03:48

Teen Mom UK 703 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste Row About Their Relationship Breaking Down
Teen Mom UK

Things between Amber and Ste quickly escalate after they start talking about what happened between them in the past...
16/04/2020
03:14

Teen Mom UK 703 MTV Shows | Emma Opens Up About Autism As She Celebrates 18th Birthday
Teen Mom UK

Emma talks about being diagnosed with autism as her mum organises her 18th birthday celebrations!
16/04/2020
04:15

Teen Mom UK 703 MTV Shows | Jordan Comforts Chloe After Her Grandad Passes Away
Teen Mom UK

Chloe is emotional after her grandad sadly passes away.
16/04/2020
03:51

Teen Mom UK 704 MTV Shows | Chloe And Jordan Have An Honest Chat About Their Future Together
Teen Mom UK

Chloe and Jordan address issues in their relationship and they think about moving forward...
23/04/2020
03:11

Teen Mom UK 704 MTV Shows | Emma Opens Up About Her Life As A Mum
Teen Mom UK

Emma talks to her BFF about how her life is different to her friends' lives now she's a mum...
23/04/2020
02:42

Teen Mom UK 704 MTV Shows | Amber Gives Birth To Beautiful Baby Boy Hudson
Teen Mom UK

Amber and Ste become a family of four as they welcome little baby Hudson!
23/04/2020
03:10

Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Emma Embraces Her Independence As Nasseh Visits Jeremiah
Teen Mom UK

Emma isn't impressed that Nasseh still hasn't given his mum her number as he comes round to visit...
30/04/2020
03:17

Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Amber Gets Emotional As She Adjusts To New Mum Life
Teen Mom UK

Amber is back home after giving birth to Hudson and is getting used to being a new mum again...
30/04/2020
04:34

Teen Mom UK 705 MTV Shows | Chloe And Jordan's Awkward Family Dinner
Teen Mom UK

Chloe and Jordan meet with her parents to try and clear the air...
30/04/2020
03:01

Teen Mom UK 706 MTV Shows | Amber Asks Ste For Help As She Recovers From Hospital Trip
Teen Mom UK

Amber asks Ste to stay and help with the kids as she continues to recover from gallstones...
07/05/2020
03:29

Teen Mom UK 707 MTV Shows | Chloe Gets Her Confidence Back In Singing Lesson
Teen Mom UK

Determined to get some more excitement in her life, Chloe revisits an old hobby...
14/05/2020
04:07

Teen Mom UK 707 MTV Shows | Emma And Jeremiah Finally Meet Nasseh's Family
Teen Mom UK

Emma, Jeremiah and Emma's mum travel to Liverpool to visit Nasseh's family - and it all goes smoothly!
14/05/2020
02:45

Teen Mom UK 707 MTV Shows | Tel's Very Romantic Italian Surprise For Megan
Teen Mom UK

Megan is left totally shocked when Tel surprises her with a romantic getaway...
14/05/2020
03:44

Teen Mom UK 708 MTV Shows | Emma's Not Impressed As Nasseh Asks A Big Jeremiah Question
Teen Mom UK

Nasseh wants to take Jeremiah out on his own, but Emma isn't ready to trust him yet...
21/05/2020
03:36

Teen Mom UK 708 MTV Shows | Tel Makes A Big Promise To Megan With A Very Romantic Gesture
Teen Mom UK

When in Venice, right?
21/05/2020
03:30

Teen Mom UK 708 MTV Shows | Chloe Impresses Jordan, Her Friends And Family With Open Mic Performance
Teen Mom UK

Jordan, Chloe's mum and her friends all come down to support her as she smashes her open mic performance!
21/05/2020
