Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
Lindsay Chats About Ariana Grande's "Mean Girls" Homage
Season 1 E 14 • 08/01/2019
Lindsay reminisces with "Mean Girls" co-star Jonathan Bennett and shares her thoughts on Ariana Grande's tribute to the movie in her music video for "thank u, next."
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018
Exclusive
02:32
Get to Know Lindsay's VIP Hosts Jonitta, Sara and BillyLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Get to know VIP hosts Jonitta, Sara and Billy before Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm AU / 2pm NZ.
22/12/2018
Exclusive
02:34
Lindsay Lohan Looks Back On Some Of The Outfits She Wore At MTV EventsLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Lindsay Lohan takes a stroll down memory lane as she reflects on her bold fashion statements through the years.
22/12/2018
Highlight
00:59
Lindsay Keeps Everyone on Their ToesLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E1
A wild night at the pool comes to an abrupt end when Lindsay and Panos show up unannounced.
01/01/2019
Exclusive
12:09
What's It Like to Work at Lindsay's Beach Club?Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Lindsay and Panos bring the VIP host applicants to the beach house so they can get to know each other and become familiar with the Lohan brand.
03/01/2019
Highlight
01:19
Lindsay Chats About Ariana Grande's "Mean Girls" HomageLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E14
Lindsay reminisces with "Mean Girls" co-star Jonathan Bennett and shares her thoughts on Ariana Grande's tribute to the movie in her music video for "thank u, next."
08/01/2019
Sneak Peek
00:20
An Odd RequestLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E2
On the next episode, a client's demands force Aristotle out of his shell, a love triangle develops, and Brent gets on Lindsay's last nerve.
10/01/2019
Sneak Peek
01:03
When in Doubt, Call OprahLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E2
Lindsay shares some hard-earned wisdom with the staff.
11/01/2019
Highlight
00:58
Always Call OprahLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E2
While inspiring the staff to think about their life purpose, Lindsay reveals what drives her.
12/01/2019
Highlight
01:19
Sneak Peek: The Lindsay That Panos Knows And LovesLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E3
When Lindsay gets her hands on a champagne gun, she loosens up and starts to have more fun.
22/01/2019
Highlight
01:33
Sneak Peek: Lindsay and Panos Are Watching EveryoneLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E3
The VIP hosts begin to feel the pressure when Lindsay announces she's bringing in a new ambassador to keep them on their toes.
19/01/2019
Highlight
01:17
Everything's Getting Too PersonalLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E3
Lindsay and Panos are disappointed when Brent lets his personal life interfere with his job.
23/01/2019
Highlight
02:00
Sneak Peek: Jonitta Tells Gabi to Keep It MovingLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E4
Jonitta lays into Gabi for cozying up to the guy she invited out.
30/01/2019
Highlight
01:03
Sneak Peek: Mike and Alex Share a KissLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E4
After a sloppy night out, Mike becomes wracked with guilt for kissing the not-quite-single Alex.
29/01/2019
Highlight
01:28
Everything's Set for Big ShaqLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1 E4
Panos gives the staff credit for having everything running smoothly at the beach house by the time Big Shaq takes the stage.
26/01/2019
