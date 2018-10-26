Teen Mom OG
First Impressions
Season 7 E 28 • 08/11/2018
The show's new moms and the OGs discuss what it's going to be like to finally meet one another, and they wonder whether or not they’ll all get along.
02:04
It’s Always About AmberTeen Mom OGS7 E26
When Tyler complains about his sister Amber, who is in rehab, his mom Kim calls him out on his lack of empathy.
26/10/2018
Highlight
01:15
Amber and Andrew's Happy FamilyTeen Mom OGS7 E26
Amber’s brother Shawn tells her he thinks Andrew is a good match for her, and she talks about how their relationship has positively affected her.
29/10/2018
Highlight
02:06
Cheyenne Talks About Ryder's Genetic DisorderTeen Mom OGS7 E26
Cheyenne tells her cousin about Ryder’s rare genetic disorder VLCAD, which keeps her from processing certain fats and makes eating difficult.
29/10/2018
Highlight
02:23
Private-School BluesTeen Mom OGS7 E26
With her ex’s parents putting ideas of private school in Bentley’s head, Maci and Taylor contemplate the high price tag.
29/10/2018
Highlight
01:31
Surveying the DamageTeen Mom OGS7 E26
In response to neighbors calling the police to complain, Catelynn and Tyler head to their old house to check out the damage done by Tyler’s sister.
29/10/2018
Highlight
01:17
Bristol Moves Out and Moves OnTeen Mom OGS7 E26
While packing up the house, Bristol tells producer Kerthy about her plans for managing the move and co-parenting with Dakota.
29/10/2018
Highlight
01:47
A Thousand People Recognizing Your FailureTeen Mom OGS7 E26
After being honored at a baseball game for his military valor, Dakota expresses his ambivalence about it to his friend.
29/10/2018
Highlight
01:50
Scheduling DifficultiesTeen Mom OGS7 E26
While figuring out a shared custody schedule for their kids, Dakota is annoyed Bristol wants to take them to her sister’s wedding in Alaska for a week.
29/10/2018
03:12
Amber Just Wants RespectTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Before meeting the new women joining Teen Mom OG, Amber confronts the producers about the importance of making the show feel like a family.
08/11/2018
01:36
No One Ever Likes the New Girl at SchoolTeen Mom OGS7 E28
On their way to the airport, Cheyenne opens up to Cory about being nervous to meet the other moms in New York.
08/11/2018
02:47
First ImpressionsTeen Mom OGS7 E28
02:42
Maci Shares News About RyanTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Maci and Keelie discuss the importance of Ryan's trip to rehab and how it will affect his future.
13/11/2018
Highlight
02:07
The OGs and the New GsTeen Mom OGS7 E28
The five moms -- Catelynn, Amber, Maci, Cheyenne and Bristol -- finally meet face-to-face and toast to new friends.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:59
Tit for TatTeen Mom OGS7 E28
When it comes to her relationship with Dakota, Bristol just wants to squash all the pettiness and move forward with her life.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:04
Time Will TellTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Maci catches up with an old friend and confides in her about Ryan’s choice to go back to rehab, but she worries how it will affect her son Bentley.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:04
Co-Parenting Continues to Be FrustratingTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Dakota reaches his breaking point when his two-year-old daughter repeats allegedly false statements Bristol made and vents to the producers about co-parenting.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:15
It Can Only Go Up from HereTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Before flying to New York to meet the women joining Teen Mom OG, Maci gives Catelynn a call to talk about how important it is to build mutual respect among the cast.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:54
Ryan’s Struggles Make His Parents EmotionalTeen Mom OGS7 E28
After Ryan checks into a rehabilitation program, his parents Larry and Jen discuss the best way to explain the situation to Bentley and can’t help but get emotional.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:06
Bristol and Cheyenne Don’t Want to Step on Anyone’s ToesTeen Mom OGS7 E28
Before meeting Maci, Amber and Catelynn, the show’s new moms Bristol and Cheyenne wonder whether or not they’ll be accepted into the tight-knit Teen Mom group.
13/11/2018
Highlight
01:30
