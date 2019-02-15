Teen Mom 2

Why Can't Chris Commit to Kailyn?

19/03/2019

Following her awkward encounter with Lux's dad Chris at Lincoln's birthday party, Kailyn wonders if their on-again, off-again relationship will ever become something more.

Highlight
02:31

Sneak Peek: Stella Goes To The Hospital
Teen Mom 2

Briana and her mom try to split parenting duties for Nova while Stella fights an infection in the hospital.
15/02/2019
Highlight
02:53

Sneak Peek: "I Want To Be Aunt Kail"
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn plans to throw her younger sister a baby shower in hopes of bringing their families closer together.
19/02/2019
Highlight
01:40

Sneak Peek: Missing Daddy
Teen Mom 2

With Jeremy once again traveling for work, Leah asks Addie if she misses her father and calls him up so they can talk.
19/02/2019
Highlight
03:41

Sneak Peek Corey Takes The Grown-Up Approach
Teen Mom 2

Corey talks to his dad about meeting Leah's new boyfriend, and Leah probes Jason for his first impressions of Corey.
22/02/2019
Highlight
02:53

Sneak Peek Chelsea's Baby Daddy Dilemma
Teen Mom 2

When Chelsea finds out that Aubree's father gave up all parental rights to his other daughter, she and Cole discuss how to frame the conversation with Aubree.
26/02/2019
Highlight
02:00

Sneak Peek: Disappointed in Dad
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea is frustrated when she picks up Aubree from lunch only to realize her dad never showed, so she calls Cole to vent.
01/03/2019
Highlight
02:59

Sneak Peek: The Bigger Picture
Teen Mom 2

After Kailyn receives a text from Vee about Jo filing for child support, Becky implores her to finally have a conversation with Jo.
05/03/2019
Highlight
02:14

Kailyn's Frustration with Javi
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn vents to her friend Lindsay about the text she received from Javi after he scolded her for missing one of Lincoln's soccer games.
08/03/2019
Highlight
02:13

Should Jenelle Let Jace See Andrew?
Teen Mom 2

Jenelle tells her friend she's worried that Jace's dad Andrew still has a drinking problem.
12/03/2019
Highlight
01:52

Jenelle's Mom Gets Stood Up
Teen Mom 2

Barbara travels all the way to New York to meet with Jenelle's ex Andrew and becomes frustrated when he doesn't show up.
16/03/2019
Highlight
03:45

Highlight
03:14

Making an Effort
Teen Mom 2

Briana notices how strong Devoin's relationship is with Nova and hopes Stella's dad Luis will try to build a connection when he moves back to town.
23/03/2019
Highlight
02:41

Kailyn's Peace Offering to Jenelle Goes Up in Smoke
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn and her friend Becky discuss Jenelle's video on social media in which she set Kailyn's hair care products on fire.
26/03/2019
Highlight
01:55

SPOILERS: Kailyn Is Worried Whether Her Beauty Products Will Be Successful In New York
Teen Mom 2

Before heading to New York City for the launch party of her new hair-care line, Kailyn is worried about whether or not her products will be successful.
02/04/2019
Highlight
02:05

Leah's House Is Almost Move-In Ready
Teen Mom 2

Leah's daughters are excited when they see a big surprise at their house following the damage left behind from a flood.
09/04/2019
Highlight
02:19

Jenelle's Custody Battle for Kaiser Continues
Teen Mom 2

Jenelle tells her mom Barbara about her day in court with Nathan and Doris.
09/04/2019
Highlight
03:09

Chelsea and Cole's New Business Venture
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea and Cole are excited as they work on their new diaper bag collection with Itzy Ritzy.
12/04/2019
Highlight
01:06

No Apology, No Problem
Teen Mom 2

Following Barbara and Jenelle's Instagram Live fiasco, Kailyn chats with co-executive producer Kristen and makes her feelings about the Evans family crystal clear.
16/04/2019
Highlight
01:55

Leah's Daughters' Conflicting Stories
Teen Mom 2

Leah tries to figure out which of her daughters Addie, Ali and Gracie are telling the truth and how they really feel about Jason.
19/04/2019
Highlight
02:23

Teen Mom OG's Amber Escalates Her Feud With Jenelle
Teen Mom 2

In light of Jenelle's social media feuds, Nathan worries about his ex's temperament, and Amber Portwood lashes out at her fellow teen mom in an Instagram Live video.
23/04/2019
Highlight
02:46

How the Teen Mom Unit Fell Apart
Teen Mom 2

Amber from Teen Mom OG appears on Kailyn's podcast to discuss her social media feud with Jenelle, prompting Kailyn to discuss her own rifts with Jenelle and Briana.
30/04/2019
