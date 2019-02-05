Teen Mom 2
Sneak Peek Chelsea's Baby Daddy Dilemma
26/02/2019
When Chelsea finds out that Aubree's father gave up all parental rights to his other daughter, she and Cole discuss how to frame the conversation with Aubree.
Highlight
01:51
Leah and Ali Head to the Doctor's OfficeTeen Mom 2
Leah spends some one-on-one time with Ali as they travel to her specialist appointment.
05/02/2019
Highlight
01:55
Sneak Peek: Chelsea's Birthday SurpriseTeen Mom 2
In the early morning hours of her own birthday, Chelsea goes into labor with her daughter and heads to the hospital.
08/02/2019
Highlight
02:02
Sneak Peek: Kailyn's Son Is All Grown UpTeen Mom 2
Kailyn sends Isaac off to school for his first day of third grade.
12/02/2019
Highlight
02:37
Sneak Peek: Leah Deals With A Flooded HomeTeen Mom 2
After Leah's house floods, a producer stops over to survey the damage, and Leah shares her concerns about the health and safety of her family.
12/02/2019
Highlight
01:43
Sneak Peek: Kaiser Misses His DadTeen Mom 2
Jenelle meets with Nathan to pick up Kaiser, who makes it clear he wasn't ready to leave his dad's house.
12/02/2019
Highlight
02:43
Sneak Peek: Briana The Single MomTeen Mom 2
While on a camping trip with her new boyfriend John, Briana opens up about how hard parenting really is.
12/02/2019
Highlight
02:31
Sneak Peek: Stella Goes To The HospitalTeen Mom 2
Briana and her mom try to split parenting duties for Nova while Stella fights an infection in the hospital.
15/02/2019
Highlight
02:53
Sneak Peek: "I Want To Be Aunt Kail"Teen Mom 2
Kailyn plans to throw her younger sister a baby shower in hopes of bringing their families closer together.
19/02/2019
Highlight
01:40
Sneak Peek: Missing DaddyTeen Mom 2
With Jeremy once again traveling for work, Leah asks Addie if she misses her father and calls him up so they can talk.
19/02/2019
Highlight
03:41
Sneak Peek Corey Takes The Grown-Up ApproachTeen Mom 2
Corey talks to his dad about meeting Leah's new boyfriend, and Leah probes Jason for his first impressions of Corey.
22/02/2019
Highlight
02:53
Highlight
02:00
Sneak Peek: Disappointed in DadTeen Mom 2
Chelsea is frustrated when she picks up Aubree from lunch only to realize her dad never showed, so she calls Cole to vent.
01/03/2019
Highlight
02:59
Sneak Peek: The Bigger PictureTeen Mom 2
After Kailyn receives a text from Vee about Jo filing for child support, Becky implores her to finally have a conversation with Jo.
05/03/2019
Highlight
02:14
Kailyn's Frustration with JaviTeen Mom 2
Kailyn vents to her friend Lindsay about the text she received from Javi after he scolded her for missing one of Lincoln's soccer games.
08/03/2019
Highlight
02:13
Should Jenelle Let Jace See Andrew?Teen Mom 2
Jenelle tells her friend she's worried that Jace's dad Andrew still has a drinking problem.
12/03/2019
Highlight
01:52
Jenelle's Mom Gets Stood UpTeen Mom 2
Barbara travels all the way to New York to meet with Jenelle's ex Andrew and becomes frustrated when he doesn't show up.
16/03/2019
Highlight
03:45
Why Can't Chris Commit to Kailyn?Teen Mom 2
Following her awkward encounter with Lux's dad Chris at Lincoln's birthday party, Kailyn wonders if their on-again, off-again relationship will ever become something more.
19/03/2019
Highlight
03:14
Making an EffortTeen Mom 2
Briana notices how strong Devoin's relationship is with Nova and hopes Stella's dad Luis will try to build a connection when he moves back to town.
23/03/2019
Highlight
02:41
Kailyn's Peace Offering to Jenelle Goes Up in SmokeTeen Mom 2
Kailyn and her friend Becky discuss Jenelle's video on social media in which she set Kailyn's hair care products on fire.
26/03/2019
Highlight
01:55
SPOILERS: Kailyn Is Worried Whether Her Beauty Products Will Be Successful In New YorkTeen Mom 2
Before heading to New York City for the launch party of her new hair-care line, Kailyn is worried about whether or not her products will be successful.
02/04/2019
