Floribama Shore

Gus Isn't Golden

Season 2 • 03/01/2019

Codi, Aimee and Jeremiah try to figure out what's bothering Gus, but he wants to be left alone.

Highlight
00:55

Tensions Between Aimee and Gus Escalate
Floribama ShoreS2

Aimee and Gus get into an altercation in their hotel room in New Orleans.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:37

Candace Opens Up
Floribama ShoreS2

While out at dinner in New Orleans, Candace reveals that Gator has gotten physical with her.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:39

Logan vs. Everyone
Floribama ShoreS2

When Logan continuously bothers the roommates during a night out, Jeremiah, Gus, Codi and Kortni retaliate.
09/10/2018
Exclusive
00:50

Everything You Need to Know - All the Hunchin’ and All the Punchin’
Floribama ShoreS2

The roommates offer a crash course on all the crazy that’s gone down this season.
20/11/2018
Highlight
02:06

Gus Gets a Second Chance
Floribama ShoreS2

World War III could be going down when Nilsa realizes Gus brought another woman back to the house.
06/12/2018
Sneak Peek
02:07

Gus and Nilsa Aren't on the Same Page
Floribama ShoreS2

Gus doesn't want to lead Nilsa on, but despite his efforts to break things off with her, she's not ready to let go.
07/12/2018
Exclusive
01:42

After Shore - That Time Gilsa Hunched
Floribama ShoreS2

The roommates share their opinions about Gus and Nilsa's hunch session and the aftermath of their hookup.
08/12/2018
Highlight
01:39

Cabo, Anyone?
Floribama ShoreS2

Kirk suggests a group trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the housemates brush up on some important Spanish phrases.
13/12/2018
Highlight
01:17

Nilsa Is a First-Round Pick
Floribama ShoreS2

Codi, Aimee and Candace each try to comfort Nilsa and keep her from doing anything reckless after Gus rejected her.
13/12/2018
Highlight
00:54

Shaken Friend Syndrome
Floribama ShoreS2

As Nilsa copes with rejection from Gus, Aimee wishes she could grab her friend and shake some self-confidence into her.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:12

Gus Isn't Golden
Floribama ShoreS2

Codi, Aimee and Jeremiah try to figure out what's bothering Gus, but he wants to be left alone.
03/01/2019
Highlight
01:21

Nilsa's Pressing Charges
Floribama ShoreS2

Candace reveals what Kortni said after Nilsa was hit in the face.
03/01/2019
Highlight
02:18

Kortni Reaches Her Breaking Point
Floribama ShoreS2

Candace tries to calm Kortni down after she gets angry about Gus and Nilsa's roller-coaster romance.
03/01/2019
Highlight
01:37

Codi's Best Day Ever
Floribama ShoreS2

Codi is pumped about the Butts invasion that's heading to Panama City Beach.
10/01/2019
Highlight
00:46

Nilsa Marks Her Territory
Floribama ShoreS2

Aimee, Kirk and Codi have strong opinions about Nilsa and Gus flirting with each other.
10/01/2019
Highlight
01:11

Kortni May Have Found What She Needs
Floribama ShoreS2

Sparks fly between Kortni and a guy she meets at the bar.
10/01/2019
Highlight
00:52

Codi Shares the Love
Floribama ShoreS2

Codi expresses his respect for Gus, and Codi's parents' visit to Panama City Beach comes to an end.
17/01/2019
Highlight
01:15

Kortni's the Make-Out Queen
Floribama ShoreS2

Kortni surprises the rest of the roommates when she gets up close and personal with several patrons at the bar.
17/01/2019
Highlight
01:58

Codi Pulls Out All the Stops for Candace
Floribama ShoreS2

Candace finds a sweet surprise from Codi prior to their date night.
17/01/2019
Highlight
01:06

Time Is Running Out for Candace and Codi
Floribama ShoreS2

Candace breaks the news to her roommates that she has to head home early, and Codi feels confused about where they stand.
24/01/2019
Highlight
01:49

Aimee Makes Headlines
Floribama ShoreS2

Aimee faces the repercussions of her fight when she learns the story has made in the news in her hometown.
25/01/2019
