Floribama Shore
Time Is Running Out for Candace and Codi
Season 2 • 24/01/2019
Candace breaks the news to her roommates that she has to head home early, and Codi feels confused about where they stand.
Highlight
00:54
Shaken Friend SyndromeFloribama ShoreS2
As Nilsa copes with rejection from Gus, Aimee wishes she could grab her friend and shake some self-confidence into her.
13/12/2018
Highlight
02:12
Gus Isn't GoldenFloribama ShoreS2
Codi, Aimee and Jeremiah try to figure out what's bothering Gus, but he wants to be left alone.
03/01/2019
Highlight
01:21
Nilsa's Pressing ChargesFloribama ShoreS2
Candace reveals what Kortni said after Nilsa was hit in the face.
03/01/2019
Highlight
02:18
Kortni Reaches Her Breaking PointFloribama ShoreS2
Candace tries to calm Kortni down after she gets angry about Gus and Nilsa's roller-coaster romance.
03/01/2019
Highlight
01:37
Codi's Best Day EverFloribama ShoreS2
Codi is pumped about the Butts invasion that's heading to Panama City Beach.
10/01/2019
Highlight
00:46
Nilsa Marks Her TerritoryFloribama ShoreS2
Aimee, Kirk and Codi have strong opinions about Nilsa and Gus flirting with each other.
10/01/2019
Highlight
01:11
Kortni May Have Found What She NeedsFloribama ShoreS2
Sparks fly between Kortni and a guy she meets at the bar.
10/01/2019
Highlight
00:52
Codi Shares the LoveFloribama ShoreS2
Codi expresses his respect for Gus, and Codi's parents' visit to Panama City Beach comes to an end.
17/01/2019
Highlight
01:15
Kortni's the Make-Out QueenFloribama ShoreS2
Kortni surprises the rest of the roommates when she gets up close and personal with several patrons at the bar.
17/01/2019
Highlight
01:58
Codi Pulls Out All the Stops for CandaceFloribama ShoreS2
Candace finds a sweet surprise from Codi prior to their date night.
17/01/2019
Highlight
01:06
Highlight
01:49
Aimee Makes HeadlinesFloribama ShoreS2
Aimee faces the repercussions of her fight when she learns the story has made in the news in her hometown.
25/01/2019
Highlight
03:23
Candace Says Goodbye to the HouseFloribama ShoreS2
Candace heads home early, and as the roommates say their goodbyes, Codi uses the element of surprise to show her how he really feels.
31/01/2019
Highlight
01:22
Gus Reaches a CrossroadsFloribama ShoreS2
The housemates rally around Gus as he tries to decide his future at the beach house.
08/02/2019
Highlight
01:37
Gus Plays with Fire and Jeremiah Tries to Make Codi ProudFloribama Shore
Nilsa and Candace try to help Gus as he gets too flirty with other women, and Jeremiah masters half of Codi's puke and rally mantra.
15/11/2019
Highlight
02:36
Aimee's New Anger Management Skills Get Put to the TestFloribama Shore
When Nilsa refuses to give up the bed she wants, Kirk and Candace accuse her and Aimee of being selfish.
15/11/2019
Exclusive
02:21
After Shore - THOTs and Prayers & From Mad to GradFloribama Shore
Nilsa, Candace and Aimee break down their fight that started over their living arrangements, and Aimee and Candace both apologize.
16/11/2019
Sneak Peek
03:09
Kirk Pokes the BearFloribama Shore
While the rest of the house tiptoes around a moody Kortni, Kirk isn't as willing to let her attitude go unchecked.
21/11/2019
Highlight
02:49
Candace Confronts Kirk About His Use of the N-WordFloribama Shore
Another roommate dinner ends in a screaming match when Candace confronts Kirk about his continued use of a racial slur.
22/11/2019
Highlight
01:13
Jeremiah Has Gus's Back (and Neck, for Some Reason)Floribama Shore
Aimee and Kirk are reluctant witnesses to a super emotional (and awkward) moment as Jeremiah tries to calm Gus down after an altercation with Codi.
22/11/2019
