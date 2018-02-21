Teen Mom UK
Teen Mom UK 603 MTV Shows | Sassi Is Left Confused By Darren's Suspicious Voicemail
Season 6 • 08/08/2019
After an early morning convo with another girl is sent to Sassi, she tries to catch Darren in the act...
02:14
Teen Mom UK 3 | Questions I've Never Answered: SassiTeen Mom UKS3
Chloe gets honest as she answers questions and reveals her biggest hopes for daughter Zena'ya...
21/02/2018
02:05
Teen Mom UK 3 | Kids React To Snapchat FiltersTeen Mom UKS3
Aww! The Teen Mom UK kids are SO adorable as they get to grips with these Snapchat filters!
21/02/2018
01:59
Teen Mom UK 3 | Why We're Not Together Anymore: AmberTeen Mom UKS3
Amber reveals why she and son Brooklyn's dad Ste are no longer together...
22/02/2018
01:50
Teen Mom UK 3 | Why We're Not Together Anymore: MiaTeen Mom UKS3
Mia reveals why she and daughter Marliya's dad Manley are no longer together...
22/02/2018
01:40
Teen Mom UK | Meet NaomiTeen Mom UKS1
Qualified make-up artist Naomi wants to challenge the stereotypes of young mums and says she's a proud feminist. You go, girl!
05/10/2018
03:16
Teen Mom UK 601 MTV Shows | Sassi Takes Ex Darren Out For His BirthdayTeen Mom UK
Sassi and Darren reminisce their past at an emotional birthday celebration after a six year relationship...
25/07/2019
03:34
Teen Mom UK 601 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste Take The Next Step In Their RelationshipTeen Mom UK
With another child on the way, Amber asks Ste to make their relationship official...
25/07/2019
03:15
Teen Mom UK 601 MTV Shows | OMG! Shannon And Charlie's Big Gender RevealTeen Mom UK
It’s an emosh day for Shannon And Charlie when they throw a gender reveal party for their new baby...
25/07/2019
03:30
Teen Mom UK 603 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste's Attempt To Clear The Air Ends In Another RowTeen Mom UKS6
With another baby on the way, Amber wants to put a stop to her arguments with Ste and calls in the parents to help...
08/08/2019
02:45
Teen Mom UK 603 MTV Shows | Megan Takes Step Towards Friendship With Ree-AneTeen Mom UKS6
When realising Ree-Ane's good intentions, Megan reaches out to Ree-Ane after first haircut tradition...
08/08/2019
03:24
03:01
Teen Mom UK 604 MTV Shows | Chloe Is Shocked By Jordan's Sweet Mother's Day SurpriseTeen Mom UKS6
With Jordan still away over Mother's Day, Chloe and the girls go for a pampering session...
15/08/2019
03:08
Teen Mom UK 604 MTV Shows | Shannon Stars In Breastfeeding Awareness CampaignTeen Mom UKS6
After showing a strong belief in late nursing, Shannon becomes the face of #CelebrateBreastfeeding...
15/08/2019
03:27
Teen Mom UK 604 MTV Shows | Megan Confronts Ree-Ane In Their Face-To-Face ChatTeen Mom UKS6
After social media arguments erupt, the girls try to resolve the issues in person...
15/08/2019
03:14
Shannon Locks Charlie Out The HouseTeen Mom UKS6
An after dinner bust-up over future living arrangements leaves the pair on the rocks...
29/08/2019
03:36
Chloe And Jordan Enjoy A Greek Beachside DinnerTeen Mom UKS6
After the family invited them to Greece, the pair savour a well overdue date night...
29/08/2019
03:06
Sassi Feels The Nerves As She Gets Breast Enlargement SurgeryTeen Mom UKS6
It's a big day for Sassi when she finally gets her long-awaited boob surgery...
29/08/2019
03:11
Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Chloe Gets The Chop For CharityTeen Mom UKS6
When hosting a fundraiser for a cancer charity, Chloe cuts her hair to help raise funds...
05/09/2019
03:33
Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste's Emotional BreakupTeen Mom UKS6
With another baby on the way, Amber takes the scary step towards being a single mum of two...
05/09/2019
03:45
Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Amber Opens Up To Counsellor About Relationship IssuesTeen Mom UKS6
With another baby on the way, Amber combats the stress caused by bickering with Ste...
05/09/2019
