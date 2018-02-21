Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK 603 MTV Shows | Megan Takes Step Towards Friendship With Ree-Ane

Season 6 • 08/08/2019

When realising Ree-Ane's good intentions, Megan reaches out to Ree-Ane after first haircut tradition...

02:14

Teen Mom UK 3 | Questions I've Never Answered: Sassi
Teen Mom UKS3

Chloe gets honest as she answers questions and reveals her biggest hopes for daughter Zena'ya...
21/02/2018
02:05

Teen Mom UK 3 | Kids React To Snapchat Filters
Teen Mom UKS3

Aww! The Teen Mom UK kids are SO adorable as they get to grips with these Snapchat filters!
21/02/2018
01:59

Teen Mom UK 3 | Why We're Not Together Anymore: Amber
Teen Mom UKS3

Amber reveals why she and son Brooklyn's dad Ste are no longer together...
22/02/2018
01:50

Teen Mom UK 3 | Why We're Not Together Anymore: Mia
Teen Mom UKS3

Mia reveals why she and daughter Marliya's dad Manley are no longer together...
22/02/2018
01:40

Teen Mom UK | Meet Naomi
Teen Mom UKS1

Qualified make-up artist Naomi wants to challenge the stereotypes of young mums and says she's a proud feminist. You go, girl!
05/10/2018
03:16

Teen Mom UK 601 MTV Shows | Sassi Takes Ex Darren Out For His Birthday
Teen Mom UK

Sassi and Darren reminisce their past at an emotional birthday celebration after a six year relationship...
25/07/2019
03:34

Teen Mom UK 601 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste Take The Next Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK

With another child on the way, Amber asks Ste to make their relationship official...
25/07/2019
03:15

Teen Mom UK 601 MTV Shows | OMG! Shannon And Charlie's Big Gender Reveal
Teen Mom UK

It’s an emosh day for Shannon And Charlie when they throw a gender reveal party for their new baby...
25/07/2019
03:24

Teen Mom UK 603 MTV Shows | Sassi Is Left Confused By Darren's Suspicious Voicemail
Teen Mom UKS6

After an early morning convo with another girl is sent to Sassi, she tries to catch Darren in the act...
08/08/2019
03:30

Teen Mom UK 603 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste's Attempt To Clear The Air Ends In Another Row
Teen Mom UKS6

With another baby on the way, Amber wants to put a stop to her arguments with Ste and calls in the parents to help...
08/08/2019
02:45

03:01

Teen Mom UK 604 MTV Shows | Chloe Is Shocked By Jordan's Sweet Mother's Day Surprise
Teen Mom UKS6

With Jordan still away over Mother's Day, Chloe and the girls go for a pampering session...
15/08/2019
03:08

Teen Mom UK 604 MTV Shows | Shannon Stars In Breastfeeding Awareness Campaign
Teen Mom UKS6

After showing a strong belief in late nursing, Shannon becomes the face of #CelebrateBreastfeeding...
15/08/2019
03:27

Teen Mom UK 604 MTV Shows | Megan Confronts Ree-Ane In Their Face-To-Face Chat
Teen Mom UKS6

After social media arguments erupt, the girls try to resolve the issues in person...
15/08/2019
03:14

Shannon Locks Charlie Out The House
Teen Mom UKS6

An after dinner bust-up over future living arrangements leaves the pair on the rocks...
29/08/2019
03:36

Chloe And Jordan Enjoy A Greek Beachside Dinner
Teen Mom UKS6

After the family invited them to Greece, the pair savour a well overdue date night...
29/08/2019
03:06

Sassi Feels The Nerves As She Gets Breast Enlargement Surgery
Teen Mom UKS6

It's a big day for Sassi when she finally gets her long-awaited boob surgery...
29/08/2019
03:11

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Chloe Gets The Chop For Charity
Teen Mom UKS6

When hosting a fundraiser for a cancer charity, Chloe cuts her hair to help raise funds...
05/09/2019
03:33

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Amber And Ste's Emotional Breakup
Teen Mom UKS6

With another baby on the way, Amber takes the scary step towards being a single mum of two...
05/09/2019
03:45

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Amber Opens Up To Counsellor About Relationship Issues
Teen Mom UKS6

With another baby on the way, Amber combats the stress caused by bickering with Ste...
05/09/2019
03:15

Teen Mom UK 607 MTV Shows | Sassi Teases Darren At Zena'ya's Big Wedding Catwalk
Teen Mom UKS6

After seeing Zena'ya walk the stage in a bridesmaid's dress, Sassi can't help but tease Darren over weddings...
05/09/2019
