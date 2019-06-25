Catfish: The TV Show

A Chance Meeting

Season 7 • 23/07/2019

Nev and co-host Kimiko Glenn help Matt unravel the mystery surrounding his elusive friend Chance, an online connection who helped Matt cope with a difficult situation.

Highlight
10:21

Oceanna's Love Life Gets Complicated
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E31

Nev and guest co-host Slick Woods head to North Carolina to help Oceanna learn the truth about a complex story involving her ex and new potential love interests.
25/06/2019
Highlight
04:32

A Catfish's Back Is Against the Wall
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E31

Nev and Slick confront Oceanna's catfish, but they have a difficult time separating the truth from her string of lies.
27/06/2019
Exclusive
01:24

Slick Woods Talks About Gender Expression
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E31

Slick Woods meets up with Nev to define "trade," a look she claims doesn't necessarily denote gender identity.
27/06/2019
Highlight
10:33

The Red Flags Are Piling Up for Angel
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E32

Nev and co-host Elle King come to the aid of Angel, a young single mom trying to solve the mystery of an apparent catfish who goes by the name of Remy.
02/07/2019
Highlight
04:57

Will the Real Remy Please Stand Up?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E32

Nev and Elle King help Angel confront her online connection Remy, whose nonchalant attitude shocks them all.
04/07/2019
Highlight
09:34

A Sinking Cruise Ship Romance
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Kamie Crawford teams up with Nev to help Kaden declare his love for his dream girl Adriana, whom he met on a cruise ship but can't seem to connect with now that they're apart.
10/07/2019
Highlight
04:45

"What About Just Telling the Truth?"
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Adriana and her friend show up to finally reveal the truth to Kaden, and co-host Kamie Crawford asks why they weren’t truthful from the beginning.
11/07/2019
Exclusive
01:53

Kaden Needs an Exit Strategy
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Paul gives his perspective on Kaden's relationship with Adriana and hopes his friend has an emotional exit strategy -- just in case.
11/07/2019
Highlight
09:04

Is Taylor's Love Story a Rom-Com or a Thriller?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev gets an unsettling feeling after he and co-host Tallulah Willis meet up with Taylor and learn about an admirer from high school.
17/07/2019
Highlight
03:25

A Call for Honesty
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Taylor joins Tallulah and Nev to confront Jade, Austin and Hailey about a joke that has gone too far, and Nev doesn't think Taylor, Jade, Austin and Hailey are being sincere.
18/07/2019
Highlight
10:31

Highlight
05:52

An Artful Dance
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Matt joins Kimiko Glenn and Nev to confront a catfish whom uses evasion and diversion tactics to avoid telling the truth.
25/07/2019
Exclusive
01:01

Nev Brags About His Indoor Go-Kart Racing Medal
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev reveals to Kimiko Glenn he won first place among the Catfish crew for indoor go-kart racing.
25/07/2019
Exclusive
00:56

Nev and Kimiko Glenn Freestyle
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

During a car ride to confront a catfish, Nev and Kimiko Glenn compose a cringeworthy freestyle rap battle to pass the time.
25/07/2019
Highlight
10:51

Is Shirlene in Way Over Her Head?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford travel to Phoenix to help Shirlene get answers to all the troubling stories James has told her.
30/07/2019
Highlight
04:30

How Could One Person Come Up with So Many Lies?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Shirlene confronts the real person she's been talking to online and describes how emotionally invested she'd become in their relationship.
01/08/2019
Exclusive
01:03

Nev and Kamie Learn the History of Fry Bread
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

While investigating a catfish in Arizona, Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford sample the Native American dish fry bread.
02/08/2019
Highlight
11:31

Why Did He End a Real Relationship for a Facebook Zombie?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev and co-host Justin Combs help CJ sort out his messy relationship with Shana, who reappeared in his life two years after supposedly dying.
06/08/2019
Exclusive
01:18

Nev's Run-In with Diddy
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev shares a story with guest co-host Justin Combs about running into his dad Sean "Diddy" Combs in Times Square.
08/08/2019
Highlight
04:26

CJ Comes Face to Face with Shana
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

CJ meets the woman he's known as Shana, who he's been communicating with online for eight years and suspects may be a serial stalker.
08/08/2019
Highlight
03:44

No More Excuses
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev and Kamie help Tristyn step out of his comfort zone and get answers from a catfish.
08/08/2019
