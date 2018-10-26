Just Tattoo of Us USA
An Embarrassing Video Gets Immortalized in Ink
24/05/2019
Imani is furious to see that her friend Kayla has recreated an embarrassing video from high school in tattoo form.
Floribama Shore’s Aimee and Nilsa Teach Each Other a LessonJust Tattoo of Us USAS1
Best friends Aimee and Nilsa of Floribama Shore explain their motives for the tattoos they've chosen and then say their last words before going under the needle.
26/10/2018
01:44
Sisterly Love Turns Into a Cautionary TaleJust Tattoo of Us USAS1
Sisters Deaijia and Anajah don't hold back when they choose tattoos for each other.
09/11/2018
02:50
She Wants Her Engine Revved for a ChangeJust Tattoo of Us USA
Jessica gives her husband Daniel a tattoo ultimatum about his car, and she gets a reminder of her feline instincts.
24/05/2019
00:53
A Baby Daddy Tries to Checkmate His ExJust Tattoo of Us USA
Najae is furious to see the tattoo her baby daddy Brandon designed for her that accuses her of using their child in a manipulative way.
24/05/2019
01:44
A Woman Tells Her Baby Daddy What She Really Thinks of HimJust Tattoo of Us USA
Brandon sees the tattoo his ex-girlfriend Najae designed for him that communicates exactly what she thinks of him as a father.
24/05/2019
03:04
Floribama Shore's Codi and Kirk Now Come with Warning SignsJust Tattoo of Us USA
Floribama Shore buds Codi and Kirk give each other tattoos that serve as warning signs for others.
24/05/2019
01:07
How Is She Going to Explain This to Her Kids?Just Tattoo of Us USA
Karen is horrified to see the graphic tattoo her younger sister designed and even more so by the thought of having to explain it to her kids.
24/05/2019
01:41
A Sister's Scam Makes the Front PageJust Tattoo of Us USA
Wendy gets a first look at the tattoo designed by her sister, which calls out a shady scam from her past.
24/05/2019
03:07
A Self-Proclaimed Virgin Starts to Regret the Tattoo She Gave Her Best FriendJust Tattoo of Us USA
After Sarah sees the tattoo Kenny designed to critique her virginity, she begins to think the gross tattoo she gave him in return may been too extreme.
24/05/2019
01:01
01:50
A Hairy Tattoo Destroys a Volatile FriendshipJust Tattoo of Us USA
Imani brands her best friend Kayla with a tattoo mocking her pubic hair situation as payback for Kayla spreading an embarrassing video back in high school.
24/05/2019
01:30
The Cost of BeautyJust Tattoo of Us USA
Yaya tries to teach his friend Haven a lesson about sacrificing too much for his appearance, but Haven hates the morbid design.
24/05/2019
01:01
A Reckless Man Gets an Ice-Cold DesignJust Tattoo of Us USA
Yaya isn't pleased when he sees the tattoo designed by his friend Haven imploring him to be more careful.
24/05/2019
02:24
A Couple Goes to the Extreme with Their TattoosJust Tattoo of Us USA
Vance gets a first look at his tattoo and realizes his porn addiction isn't so secret anymore, and his wife Sydney isn't wild about her new sexually explicit tattoo.
24/05/2019
02:41
The Challenge's Kailah Gets BurnedJust Tattoo of Us USA
Kailah from The Challenge watches her boyfriend Mikey's mixed reaction to his new tattoo, then cringes at the tattoo he designed to teach her an anger-management lesson.
31/05/2019
00:55
Allison Has Her Friend's Back ForeverJust Tattoo of Us USA
Taj takes a first look at the tattoo designed by his best friend Allison, which makes clear the role she intends to play in his romantic life.
31/05/2019
02:00
More Than FriendsJust Tattoo of Us USA
Taj tells his best friend Allison that he wants to be something more -- via ink.
31/05/2019
02:53
Blood & Ink Are Thicker Than WaterJust Tattoo of Us USA
Omisi gives her sister Faith a tattoo of her ideal man, and Faith uses her design to teach Omisi a lesson about loyalty.
31/05/2019
01:20
The Eiffel Tower of NipplesJust Tattoo of Us USA
Robin is stunned to see his new tattoo, which calls attention to a sensitive part of his body.
31/05/2019
