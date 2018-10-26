Just Tattoo of Us USA
Sisterly Love Turns Into a Cautionary Tale
Season 1 • 09/11/2018
Sisters Deaijia and Anajah don't hold back when they choose tattoos for each other.
Floribama Shore’s Aimee and Nilsa Teach Each Other a LessonJust Tattoo of Us USAS1
Best friends Aimee and Nilsa of Floribama Shore explain their motives for the tattoos they've chosen and then say their last words before going under the needle.
26/10/2018
01:44
She Wants Her Engine Revved for a ChangeJust Tattoo of Us USA
Jessica gives her husband Daniel a tattoo ultimatum about his car, and she gets a reminder of her feline instincts.
24/05/2019
A Baby Daddy Tries to Checkmate His ExJust Tattoo of Us USA
Najae is furious to see the tattoo her baby daddy Brandon designed for her that accuses her of using their child in a manipulative way.
24/05/2019
A Woman Tells Her Baby Daddy What She Really Thinks of HimJust Tattoo of Us USA
Brandon sees the tattoo his ex-girlfriend Najae designed for him that communicates exactly what she thinks of him as a father.
24/05/2019
Floribama Shore's Codi and Kirk Now Come with Warning SignsJust Tattoo of Us USA
Floribama Shore buds Codi and Kirk give each other tattoos that serve as warning signs for others.
24/05/2019
How Is She Going to Explain This to Her Kids?Just Tattoo of Us USA
Karen is horrified to see the graphic tattoo her younger sister designed and even more so by the thought of having to explain it to her kids.
24/05/2019
A Sister's Scam Makes the Front PageJust Tattoo of Us USA
Wendy gets a first look at the tattoo designed by her sister, which calls out a shady scam from her past.
24/05/2019
A Self-Proclaimed Virgin Starts to Regret the Tattoo She Gave Her Best FriendJust Tattoo of Us USA
After Sarah sees the tattoo Kenny designed to critique her virginity, she begins to think the gross tattoo she gave him in return may been too extreme.
24/05/2019
An Embarrassing Video Gets Immortalized in InkJust Tattoo of Us USA
Imani is furious to see that her friend Kayla has recreated an embarrassing video from high school in tattoo form.
24/05/2019
A Hairy Tattoo Destroys a Volatile FriendshipJust Tattoo of Us USA
Imani brands her best friend Kayla with a tattoo mocking her pubic hair situation as payback for Kayla spreading an embarrassing video back in high school.
24/05/2019
