Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Is Angelina Sabotaging Her Engagement?

26/03/2020

When Angelina cozies up to a guy friend during Jenni's divorce party, the girls worry that the bride-to-be may be putting her relationship with Chris in danger.

Highlight
04:18

A Storm's Brewing at the Shore House
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The tension between Angelina and Jenni builds as the roomies arrive at a shore house rental and figure out the bedroom arrangements.
24/10/2019
Highlight
02:21

Girls Are Like Crockpots, Guys Are Like Microwaves
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie talks to Vinny and Pauly about his love-hate relationship with Jenni and their unresolved issues.
31/10/2019
Highlight
04:09

Angelina Extends an Olive Branch to Jenni
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The morning after their epic fight, Angelina and Jenni finally have the sober conversation Deena has been pushing for and try to put the Las Vegas incident behind them.
01/11/2019
Highlight
02:44

The Roomies Hear from Mike
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike shares a message of positivity when he calls the roommates to give an update on his release from jail.
08/11/2019
Sneak Peek
06:22

The Roomies Turn Up at a Jersey Bowling Alley
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The roommates take Lauren bowling to get her mind off Mike's delayed release from prison when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday at 8/7c.
25/02/2020
Highlight
03:28

Angelina's Steroid-Fueled Wrestling Match with Vinny
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

When Angelina and Vinny start a lengthy play-wrestling session on the bed, Pauly can't help but comment on their pent-up sexual tension.
28/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:21

Mike Is a Free Man
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The roommates wake up to the happy news that Mike has been released from prison as he inundates them with texts and gifs in their group chat.
04/03/2020
Highlight
02:55

Mike Gets Released from Prison
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike and Lauren are overjoyed as he's released from prison and heads home after eight long months.
06/03/2020
Sneak Peek
03:12

What Was Jail Like, Mike?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike tells the roommates about his experience in jail, from the favor Uncle Nino may have called in for him to asking Michael Cohen to hand over his extra chicken.
19/03/2020
Highlight
02:57

Angelina Gives Jenni's Divorce Party an Unexpected Twist
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Angelina takes the stage at Jenni's drag-show divorce party to officially ask Jenni, Nicole and Deena to be bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.
20/03/2020
Sneak Peek
02:37

Highlight
02:21

Mike Thanks Uncle Nino for "Putting Out the Word"
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike takes Uncle Nino aside to thank him for making some calls and easing his time in prison, but Nino is curious to hear about more sordid aspects of Mike's incarceration.
27/03/2020
Highlight
03:08

Can Jenni Help Angelina and Chris Make Up?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

On Angelina's wedding dress shopping day, she and Chris are still fighting about her behavior with a male friend, so Jenni gets on the phone to help smooth things over.
27/03/2020
Sneak Peek
03:40

The Search for Angelina's Wedding Dress Begins
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Deena, Nicole and Jenni take Angelina shopping for a wedding dress, and Vinny and Ronnie relive old memories while looking for clips for Mike's movie.
02/04/2020
Highlight
03:57

Mike Gets Promoted from "The Situation" to "The Shorefather"
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Vinny and Ronnie gather the whole Jersey Shore crew together to screen their self-made trailer for Mike's life story "The Shorefather" as a tribute to their friend.
03/04/2020
Highlight
02:09

Mike and Ronnie Bond Over Their Sobriety
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike and Ronnie discuss what they've learned through their experiences in rehab, and Mike reminds Ronnie that he'll always be available as a resource.
03/04/2020
Sneak Peek
03:03

A Big Easy Bachelorette & A Big-Toe Injury
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The girls get ready to reveal the surprise destination for Angelina's bachelorette party, and Mike shows the other guys his recent basketball injury.
09/04/2020
Highlight
02:57

Angelina's Psychic Grandma Has a Warning for Jenni
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

During a prenuptial brainstorming session with Jenni, Angelina gets a call from her clairvoyant grandma, who provides some much-needed comic relief -- and some advice.
10/04/2020
Sneak Peek
03:01

Jenni Finds Out What Zack Did During Her Blackout
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

After seeing footage from the night that she passed out, Jenni meets up with Nicole and Deena to express her disappointment over her boyfriend Zack's inappropriate behavior.
16/04/2020
Highlight
02:44

Angelina's Bachelorette Party Starts Off with a Surprise
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Angelina doesn't know Jenni traveled to New Orleans for her bachelorette party, and Deena tries to keep Jenni calm before the big reveal.
17/04/2020
Sneak Peek
03:00

Jenni Drops In on Angelina & Mike and the Guys Have a Feast
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

While Jenni makes a surprise appearance at Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, the guys have their own weekend away in Las Vegas.
23/04/2020
