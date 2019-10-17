Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Angelina Gives Jenni's Divorce Party an Unexpected Twist
20/03/2020
Angelina takes the stage at Jenni's drag-show divorce party to officially ask Jenni, Nicole and Deena to be bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.
Vinny Breaks Down the Conflict Between Jenni and AngelinaJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vinny gives a detailed account of the fallout following the reveal of how Jenni's boyfriend behaved toward Angelina during a boozy night in Las Vegas.
17/10/2019
04:18
A Storm's Brewing at the Shore HouseJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The tension between Angelina and Jenni builds as the roomies arrive at a shore house rental and figure out the bedroom arrangements.
24/10/2019
02:21
Girls Are Like Crockpots, Guys Are Like MicrowavesJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ronnie talks to Vinny and Pauly about his love-hate relationship with Jenni and their unresolved issues.
31/10/2019
04:09
Angelina Extends an Olive Branch to JenniJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The morning after their epic fight, Angelina and Jenni finally have the sober conversation Deena has been pushing for and try to put the Las Vegas incident behind them.
01/11/2019
02:44
The Roomies Hear from MikeJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike shares a message of positivity when he calls the roommates to give an update on his release from jail.
08/11/2019
06:22
The Roomies Turn Up at a Jersey Bowling AlleyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The roommates take Lauren bowling to get her mind off Mike's delayed release from prison when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday at 8/7c.
25/02/2020
03:28
Angelina's Steroid-Fueled Wrestling Match with VinnyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
When Angelina and Vinny start a lengthy play-wrestling session on the bed, Pauly can't help but comment on their pent-up sexual tension.
28/02/2020
02:21
Mike Is a Free ManJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The roommates wake up to the happy news that Mike has been released from prison as he inundates them with texts and gifs in their group chat.
04/03/2020
02:55
Mike Gets Released from PrisonJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike and Lauren are overjoyed as he's released from prison and heads home after eight long months.
06/03/2020
03:12
What Was Jail Like, Mike?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike tells the roommates about his experience in jail, from the favor Uncle Nino may have called in for him to asking Michael Cohen to hand over his extra chicken.
19/03/2020
02:57
02:37
Is Angelina Sabotaging Her Engagement?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
When Angelina cozies up to a guy friend during Jenni's divorce party, the girls worry that the bride-to-be may be putting her relationship with Chris in danger.
26/03/2020
02:21
Mike Thanks Uncle Nino for "Putting Out the Word"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike takes Uncle Nino aside to thank him for making some calls and easing his time in prison, but Nino is curious to hear about more sordid aspects of Mike's incarceration.
27/03/2020
03:08
Can Jenni Help Angelina and Chris Make Up?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
On Angelina's wedding dress shopping day, she and Chris are still fighting about her behavior with a male friend, so Jenni gets on the phone to help smooth things over.
27/03/2020
03:40
The Search for Angelina's Wedding Dress BeginsJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Deena, Nicole and Jenni take Angelina shopping for a wedding dress, and Vinny and Ronnie relive old memories while looking for clips for Mike's movie.
02/04/2020
03:57
Mike Gets Promoted from "The Situation" to "The Shorefather"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vinny and Ronnie gather the whole Jersey Shore crew together to screen their self-made trailer for Mike's life story "The Shorefather" as a tribute to their friend.
03/04/2020
02:09
Mike and Ronnie Bond Over Their SobrietyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike and Ronnie discuss what they've learned through their experiences in rehab, and Mike reminds Ronnie that he'll always be available as a resource.
03/04/2020
03:03
A Big Easy Bachelorette & A Big-Toe InjuryJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The girls get ready to reveal the surprise destination for Angelina's bachelorette party, and Mike shows the other guys his recent basketball injury.
09/04/2020
02:57
Angelina's Psychic Grandma Has a Warning for JenniJersey Shore: Family Vacation
During a prenuptial brainstorming session with Jenni, Angelina gets a call from her clairvoyant grandma, who provides some much-needed comic relief -- and some advice.
10/04/2020
03:01
Jenni Finds Out What Zack Did During Her BlackoutJersey Shore: Family Vacation
After seeing footage from the night that she passed out, Jenni meets up with Nicole and Deena to express her disappointment over her boyfriend Zack's inappropriate behavior.
16/04/2020
