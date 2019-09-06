Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Vinny Breaks Down the Conflict Between Jenni and Angelina

17/10/2019

Vinny gives a detailed account of the fallout following the reveal of how Jenni's boyfriend behaved toward Angelina during a boozy night in Las Vegas.

Highlight
03:07

Mike and Lauren Catch Up with the Newly Sober Ronnie
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

At Ariana's first birthday party, Lauren advises Jenn about how to help Ronnie during his post-rehab sobriety, and Mike calls in from prison.
06/09/2019
Highlight
02:18

Meet Jenni's New Man
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni invites her new 24-year-old boyfriend to Las Vegas to meet the roommates.
06/09/2019
Highlight
03:11

Jenni's Worlds Collide & Pauly Defends His Prank War Champion Title
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Before the roommates' trip to Las Vegas, Jenni tries to prepare her new boyfriend for the experience, and Pauly hatches a plan to prank Vinny.
12/09/2019
Highlight
01:09

Is a "Ronpage" Heading to Las Vegas?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

With the roommates gathered in Las Vegas, Pauly wonders whether or not the newly sober Ronnie can have a drama-free trip.
13/09/2019
Highlight
03:44

Is Ronnie Still Sober?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

After the allegedly sober Ronnie decides to skip out on a trip to the strip club, Angelina gets a series of texts from Jenn that makes her question him.
20/09/2019
Highlight
03:22

Mike Has News About His Release Date
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni arrives in Las Vegas, and the roommates get an update from Mike about the date of his release from prison.
20/09/2019
Highlight
02:15

What Will Happen When Ronnie Finds Out Jenn's in Vegas?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenn opens up to Jenni about the problems she's been having with Ronnie, while Vinny and Pauly figure the right thing to do is to let Ronnie know his girlfriend is in town.
04/10/2019
Highlight
03:04

Jenni's New Man Has a Lot to Get Used To
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Things get awkward when Jenni's new boyfriend Zack (a.k.a. "24") realizes the roommates know all his dirty secrets.
04/10/2019
Highlight
02:37

Angelina's Sex Life Is Off Limits
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Right after meeting the roommates for the first time, Jenni's boyfriend Zack (a.k.a. 24) grills Angelina about her sex life with Chris.
10/10/2019
Highlight
01:39

Jenni's New Boyfriend Gropes Angelina
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

With Jenni passed out drunk at his feet, her new boyfriend starts putting his hands all over Angelina in the club.
11/10/2019
Highlight
02:33

Highlight
04:18

A Storm's Brewing at the Shore House
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The tension between Angelina and Jenni builds as the roomies arrive at a shore house rental and figure out the bedroom arrangements.
24/10/2019
Highlight
02:21

Girls Are Like Crockpots, Guys Are Like Microwaves
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie talks to Vinny and Pauly about his love-hate relationship with Jenni and their unresolved issues.
31/10/2019
Highlight
04:09

Angelina Extends an Olive Branch to Jenni
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The morning after their epic fight, Angelina and Jenni finally have the sober conversation Deena has been pushing for and try to put the Las Vegas incident behind them.
01/11/2019
Highlight
02:44

The Roomies Hear from Mike
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike shares a message of positivity when he calls the roommates to give an update on his release from jail.
08/11/2019
Sneak Peek
06:22

The Roomies Turn Up at a Jersey Bowling Alley
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The roommates take Lauren bowling to get her mind off Mike's delayed release from prison when Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday at 8/7c.
25/02/2020
Highlight
03:28

Angelina's Steroid-Fueled Wrestling Match with Vinny
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

When Angelina and Vinny start a lengthy play-wrestling session on the bed, Pauly can't help but comment on their pent-up sexual tension.
28/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:21

Mike Is a Free Man
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The roommates wake up to the happy news that Mike has been released from prison as he inundates them with texts and gifs in their group chat.
04/03/2020
Highlight
02:55

Mike Gets Released from Prison
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike and Lauren are overjoyed as he's released from prison and heads home after eight long months.
06/03/2020
Sneak Peek
03:12

What Was Jail Like, Mike?
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Mike tells the roommates about his experience in jail, from the favor Uncle Nino may have called in for him to asking Michael Cohen to hand over his extra chicken.
19/03/2020
Highlight
02:57

Angelina Gives Jenni's Divorce Party an Unexpected Twist
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Angelina takes the stage at Jenni's drag-show divorce party to officially ask Jenni, Nicole and Deena to be bridesmaids at her upcoming wedding.
20/03/2020
