Double Shot At Love

Where Will Christina Sleep?

Season 1 E 3 • 19/04/2019

After moving into the house, Marissa kicks Christina out of her room, and Christina's response annoys the rest of the women.

Exclusive
05:52

Go Behind the Scenes of the Double Shot at Love House
Double Shot At LoveS1

Highlighting the Jersey Shore-inspired decor, Vinny and Pauly give a tour of their Double Shot at Love crib.
08/04/2019
Exclusive
01:36

Welcome to Meatball Manor
Double Shot At LoveS1

Pauly D and Vinny test out their new dining room table, then brainstorm a name for the house.
12/04/2019
Exclusive
01:17

Christina Finds a Roommate
Double Shot At LoveS1 E2

As the women get acquainted with each other, Christina shares some of her quirks and sparks a new friendship with Victoria.
12/04/2019
Highlight
01:52

A Lot in Common & A Dash of Shade
Double Shot At LoveS1 E3

Vinny connects with Christina while chatting about lifestyle choices, and Nikki steps in to derail Victoria's conversation with Pauly D.
18/04/2019
Highlight
02:04

Alysse Tries a Different Type of Guy
Double Shot At LoveS1 E3

Alysse and Vinny make a connection after she opens up to him about the type of guys she's dated in the past.
19/04/2019
Exclusive
02:48

Where Will Christina Sleep?
Double Shot At LoveS1 E3

19/04/2019
Highlight
03:16

Welcome to Pauly and Vinny's Boardwalk
Double Shot At LoveS1 E4

During their trip to a customized boardwalk, Maria and Vinny get even closer during a ride on the Scrambler, and the other women question Nikki's intense feelings for Pauly.
26/04/2019
Exclusive
02:21

Pauly and Nadya Show Their Adventurous Sides
Double Shot At LoveS1 E4

Nadya asks Pauly about the craziest thing he has ever done, and she reveals her own wild side in the process.
26/04/2019
Highlight
02:00

Vinny and Maria's Secret Isn't Safe
Double Shot At LoveS1 E5

Vinny and Maria share a kiss, but they're unaware that some of the other singles are watching.
03/05/2019
Exclusive
02:06

Nikki's Ready to Take the Gloves Off
Double Shot At LoveS1 E5

Nikki is frustrated over the different personalities within the house, and B-Lashes tries to calm her down.
03/05/2019
Highlight
01:28

The Singles Share Their Real Opinions
Double Shot At LoveS1 E6

The singles' true feelings come out when they vote for superlatives among their competition, including best smile, most jealous and which woman is "wifey" material.
08/05/2019
Exclusive
01:20

Pauly Chooches Up
Double Shot At LoveS1 E6

Pauly suits up and gets amped for his debate with Vinny.
10/05/2019
Highlight
03:20

Nikki Needs to Find Middle Ground
Double Shot At LoveS1 E6

After being voted most jealous (and thirsty) by the other ladies in the house, Nikki tries to redeem herself on a date with both Pauly and Vinny.
10/05/2019
Highlight
03:09

Staten Island Emergency
Double Shot At LoveS1 E7

Jersey Shore's Angelina puts her EMT skills to good use and stops by the house to run a test that will save Vinny and Pauly from heartache.
15/05/2019
Highlight
02:28

Mish Can't Weather Hurricane Angelina
Double Shot At LoveS1 E7

When Angelina gives Nikki a hard time for not drinking, Mish sticks up for her, prompting Angelina to turn her full wrath on Mish.
17/05/2019
Highlight
02:39

Marissa Makes Her Move
Double Shot At LoveS1 E8

Marissa interrupts Nikki's time with Pauly in order to have a one-on-one conversation with him.
24/05/2019
