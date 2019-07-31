Are You The One?
The Final Matchup Ceremony
Season 8 E 12 • 10/09/2019
With three couples left to confirm, the singles enter into their final matchup ceremony to find out whether or not they'll take home $750,000.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
03:12
Remy Tries to Protect JennaAre You The One?S8 E7
Remy intervenes when he sees Kai and Jenna getting a little too close once again.
31/07/2019
Highlight
01:35
Are Aasha and Brandon a Perfect Match?Are You The One?S8 E7
Inside the Truth Booth, Aasha and Brandon discover that they're the first perfect match of the season, much to the delight of the entire house.
01/08/2019
Highlight
02:07
Max Gets Jealous During a Steamy Kissing GameAre You The One?S8 E8
While playing Suck and Blow with the housemates, Max becomes upset when Justin starts having a little too much fun with the other singles.
03/08/2019
Highlight
01:46
Jenna and Jasmine Step Into the Truth BoothAre You The One?S8 E8
The housemates are forced to reassess their strategy after Jenna and Jasmine head into the Truth Booth.
06/08/2019
Highlight
01:40
A Screaming Match Breaks Out in the HouseAre You The One?S8 E9
As Jasmine and Nour trade barbs, the rest of the singles take sides, with Paige adding fuel to the fire and Jenna playing peacemaker.
13/08/2019
Highlight
02:24
Are the Singles Growing?Are You The One?S8 E9
During a check-in with Dr. Frankie, Jasmine reveals that she's reevaluated her violent tendencies, and Jenna opens up about moving on from Kai.
13/08/2019
Highlight
02:10
Paige Breaks Down Over RemyAre You The One?S8 E10
Paige wonders if Remy is her perfect match, and Remy opens up about how he feels about his reputation as the house's hookup king.
20/08/2019
Highlight
01:57
Remy and Paige Head to the Truth BoothAre You The One?S8 E10
Remy and Paige find out if they're a perfect match when the house sends them to the Truth Booth.
20/08/2019
Highlight
01:55
One Week and Two Beams LeftAre You The One?S8 E11
The singles get a worst-case scenario result at the matchup ceremony, and they only have one week left to sort everything out.
03/09/2019
Highlight
01:30
Do the Final Six Singles Know What's Best for Them?Are You The One?S8 E12
As things between Justin and Amber continue to heat up, Basit questions whether the final six singles are making love connections or just wasting everyone's time.
10/09/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018