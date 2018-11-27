Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom Takes On Gender Reveals

Season 7 E 30 • 28/11/2018

The moms weigh in on gender reveal parties and reminisce about how they announced their own kids' genders.

Exclusive
01:42

Catelynn and Tyler's Trial Separation
Teen Mom OGS7 E30

Catelynn and Tyler talk with producer Kerthy about living separately for a month, and Catelynn describes how she feels about the decision.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
01:51

Catelynn Addresses Her Fears
Teen Mom OGS7 E30

Catelynn opens up about her one-month separation from Tyler and her initial concerns about it.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
01:04

Amber Is Ready for a Change
Teen Mom OGS7 E30

Amber and Andrew discuss the toll giving birth took on her body and how she can get back to her ideal weight.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
00:39

Dakota Wants a Business Relationship
Teen Mom OGS7 E30

Dakota updates his mom Lisa on his co-parenting relationship with Bristol and his hopes for the future.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
02:05

Bristol Craves Going Home
Teen Mom OGS7 E30

While spending time in Alaska, Bristol talks to her friend Marina about the collapse of her marriage and Dakota's control issues.
27/11/2018
Highlight
02:59

They Grow Up So Fast
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

In a milestone moment, Amber and Kristina (Gary's wife) teach Leah how to shave her legs.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:16

The Godparents
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

While Cory reflects on his relationship with Cheyenne, Cheyenne's sister asks them both to be her future daughter's godparents.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:13

Catelynn and Tyler Name Their Baby
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Catelynn and Tyler visit a 4-D ultrasound imaging studio to get a better look at their baby, who they’ve decided to name Tezlee, and share the pregnancy news with Butch.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:12

No Matter What Happens
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Bristol checks in with Tripp to discuss how he feels about her split from Dakota and asks him if he wants to pursue a relationship with his former stepdad.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:04

Big Brother Bentley
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

After visiting his new baby brother, Bentley recaps what it was like to meet his newest sibling with Maci and Taylor.
28/11/2018
Exclusive
01:06

Exclusive
01:21

What Comes Next for Tripp and Dakota?
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Bristol tries to get Tripp to open up about whether or not he still wants a relationship with Dakota.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
02:13

Amber Wants Kristina to Be a Part of Leah's Milestones
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Amber wants to co-parent with Kristina while she continues battling depression.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
02:08

Tripp Doesn't Want Anything to Do with Dakota
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Bristol tells her friend Kim how her divorce from Dakota has affected Tripp.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:49

A New Brother for Bentley
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

After meeting Ryan's new baby, Bentley comes home to tell Maci and Taylor about his new brother.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:56

Figuring Out Dakota's Relationship with Tripp
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Dakota explains how his relationship with Tripp has changed since his divorce from Bristol.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:38

Is Catelynn Enough for Tyler?
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Opening up to his dad, Tyler lays out some of the struggles he faces in his marriage with Catelynn.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
00:57

Catelynn and Tyler See Their New Baby
Teen Mom OGS7 E31

Before their trial separation begins, Catelynn and Tyler get an ultrasound of their new daughter.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:41

Cheyenne's Awkward Night Out
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

With help from her friends, Cheyenne tells her mom and aunt about an uncomfortable encounter at the club with Cory and her ex.
06/12/2018
Highlight
01:19

Maci Prepares Jayde for Her Appointment
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Maci simplifies things and gives Jayde a rundown of her upcoming doctor's appointment.
06/12/2018
Highlight
02:30

Amber Appreciates Andrew's Help
Teen Mom OGS7 E32

Amber tells producer David how Andrew helps with her mental well-being, and Gary receives an update in the search for his biological father.
06/12/2018
