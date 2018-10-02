Teen Mom OG

Zach and Cory’s Common Denominator

Season 7 E 21 • 11/10/2018

Cheyenne is worried about having both Zach and Cory at the barbecue, but her friends remind her of the important bond the two men share.

Highlight
00:37

Why Bristol Is Joining Teen Mom OG
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Bristol shares her motivation for joining Teen Mom OG and explains that her life is far from perfect.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:46

Bristol Struggles to Help Dakota with His Anxiety
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Dakota vents his frustration about what he perceives to be Bristol's indifference to his PTSD-related anxiety.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:20

Tyler Struggles to Deal with Catelynn's Anxiety
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

Kim and Bill question Tyler about Catelynn's mental health struggles, and he admits that he's starting to lose the ability to empathize with her.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:12

Zach Just Wants to Be There for Cheyenne
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

When Cheyenne's mom questions her and Zach about their blended family, Zach says the title of father is not important to him.
02/10/2018
Highlight
01:02

Taylor Gets a Disturbing Phone Call from Ryan
Teen Mom OGS7 E22

After Taylor mocks Maci's ex-boyfriend Ryan on Twitter, he gets a threatening phone call from Ryan.
02/10/2018
01:13

Gary’s Search for His Dad
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Gary reveals to Amber that he’s been seeking out his biological father.
10/10/2018
01:19

Cheyenne Wants Zach’s Friend Gone
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Cheyenne loses it when Zach refuses to immediately toss his friend Malik out of the barbecue for disrespecting her.
10/10/2018
00:28

Maci Shares Her Story
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Maci talks about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome and describes the response she received from fans.
10/10/2018
01:27

Catelynn’s Triggers
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

While preparing for an appearance on Dr. Oz, Catelynn discusses the sources of her anxiety and the stigma surrounding mental illness.
10/10/2018
00:22

Bristol’s Homecoming
Teen Mom OGS7 E21

Unsure where things stand with her and Dakota, Bristol confides her fears about returning home to her sister.
10/10/2018
01:41

Highlight
01:32

Bristol's Awkward Exchange
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

Bristol drops off Tripp with Levi and his wife.
23/10/2018
Highlight
00:47

Bristol's Work in Progress
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

Bristol tells her little sister about the ups and downs of her relationship with Tripp's dad Levi.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:47

Dealing with Ryan's Arrest
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

Ryan's parents talk to a producer about their son's arrest and how they addressed the matter with Bentley.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:23

A Come-to-Jesus Moment for Bristol
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

While sorting out their co-parenting schedule, Bristol realizes that she and her ex Dakota will be staying at their home at the same time.
23/10/2018
Highlight
00:18

Having a Son with Addiction
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

Ryan's parents open up to a producer about their son's drug addiction.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:16

Tyler's Dad Makes Amends
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

In an effort to move on from the past, Catelynn and Tyler take a trip to Texas to visit his dad Butch in recovery treatment so that Butch can make amends.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:32

Maci Gets Bad News About Ryan
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

Maci finds out that her ex Ryan was arrested for violating his probation and discusses how to break the news to Bentley.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:08

Amber and Leah's Day of Fun
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

Amber treats her daughter Leah to a day of fun, and they go parasailing over the ocean with Andrew.
23/10/2018
Highlight
02:21

Bristol Reaches a Breaking Point with Dakota
Teen Mom OGS7 E25

While in Los Angeles with Tripp, Bristol confides in her mom about the struggles of co-parenting with Dakota.
23/10/2018
02:12

Amber and Andrew's Happy Family
Teen Mom OGS7 E26

Amber’s brother Shawn tells her that he thinks Andrew is a good match for her, and she talks about how their relationship has positively affected her.
24/10/2018
