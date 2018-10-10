Teen Mom OG
Tyler's Dad Makes Amends
Season 7 E 25 • 23/10/2018
In an effort to move on from the past, Catelynn and Tyler take a trip to Texas to visit his dad Butch in recovery treatment so that Butch can make amends.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
01:27
Catelynn’s TriggersTeen Mom OGS7 E21
While preparing for an appearance on Dr. Oz, Catelynn discusses the sources of her anxiety and the stigma surrounding mental illness.
10/10/2018
00:22
Bristol’s HomecomingTeen Mom OGS7 E21
Unsure where things stand with her and Dakota, Bristol confides her fears about returning home to her sister.
10/10/2018
01:41
Zach and Cory’s Common DenominatorTeen Mom OGS7 E21
Cheyenne is worried about having both Zach and Cory at the barbecue, but her friends remind her of the important bond the two men share.
11/10/2018
Highlight
01:32
Bristol's Awkward ExchangeTeen Mom OGS7 E25
Bristol drops off Tripp with Levi and his wife.
23/10/2018
Highlight
00:47
Bristol's Work in ProgressTeen Mom OGS7 E25
Bristol tells her little sister about the ups and downs of her relationship with Tripp's dad Levi.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:47
Dealing with Ryan's ArrestTeen Mom OGS7 E25
Ryan's parents talk to a producer about their son's arrest and how they addressed the matter with Bentley.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:23
A Come-to-Jesus Moment for BristolTeen Mom OGS7 E25
While sorting out their co-parenting schedule, Bristol realizes that she and her ex Dakota will be staying at their home at the same time.
23/10/2018
Highlight
00:18
Having a Son with AddictionTeen Mom OGS7 E25
Ryan's parents open up to a producer about their son's drug addiction.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:32
Maci Gets Bad News About RyanTeen Mom OGS7 E25
Maci finds out that her ex Ryan was arrested for violating his probation and discusses how to break the news to Bentley.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:08
Amber and Leah's Day of FunTeen Mom OGS7 E25
Amber treats her daughter Leah to a day of fun, and they go parasailing over the ocean with Andrew.
23/10/2018
Highlight
01:16
Tyler's Dad Makes AmendsTeen Mom OGS7 E25
In an effort to move on from the past, Catelynn and Tyler take a trip to Texas to visit his dad Butch in recovery treatment so that Butch can make amends.
23/10/2018
Highlight
02:21
Bristol Reaches a Breaking Point with DakotaTeen Mom OGS7 E25
While in Los Angeles with Tripp, Bristol confides in her mom about the struggles of co-parenting with Dakota.
23/10/2018
02:12
Amber and Andrew's Happy FamilyTeen Mom OGS7 E26
Amber’s brother Shawn tells her that he thinks Andrew is a good match for her, and she talks about how their relationship has positively affected her.
24/10/2018
02:22
Cheyenne Talks About Ryder's Genetic DisorderTeen Mom OGS7 E26
Cheyenne tells her cousin about Ryder’s rare genetic disorder, VLCAD, which keeps her from processing certain fats and makes her feedings difficult.
24/10/2018
01:29
Bristol Moves Out and Moves OnTeen Mom OGS7 E26
While packing up the house, Bristol tells a producer about her plans for managing the move and co-parenting with Dakota.
24/10/2018
01:43
Bentley Wants to Go to Private SchoolTeen Mom OGS7 E26
With encouragement from Ryan’s parents, Bentley tells Maci that he wants to attend private school, but she bristles at the cost.
24/10/2018
02:04
It’s Always About AmberTeen Mom OGS7 E26
When Tyler complains about his sister Amber, who is in rehab, his mom Kim calls him out on his lack of empathy.
26/10/2018
Highlight
01:15
Amber and Andrew's Happy FamilyTeen Mom OGS7 E26
Amber’s brother Shawn tells her he thinks Andrew is a good match for her, and she talks about how their relationship has positively affected her.
29/10/2018
Highlight
02:06
Cheyenne Talks About Ryder's Genetic DisorderTeen Mom OGS7 E26
Cheyenne tells her cousin about Ryder’s rare genetic disorder VLCAD, which keeps her from processing certain fats and makes eating difficult.
29/10/2018
Highlight
02:23
Private-School BluesTeen Mom OGS7 E26
With her ex’s parents putting ideas of private school in Bentley’s head, Maci and Taylor contemplate the high price tag.
29/10/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018