Catfish: The TV Show
Nev's Father-in-Law Has All the Answers
Season 7 • 08/08/2019
While they're in Kalamazoo, MI, Nev and Kamie get some help with their search from Nev's father-in-law and Michigan expert Bruce.
Highlight
05:52
An Artful DanceCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Matt joins Kimiko Glenn and Nev to confront a catfish whom uses evasion and diversion tactics to avoid telling the truth.
25/07/2019
Exclusive
01:01
Nev Brags About His Indoor Go-Kart Racing MedalCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev reveals to Kimiko Glenn he won first place among the Catfish crew for indoor go-kart racing.
25/07/2019
Exclusive
00:56
Nev and Kimiko Glenn FreestyleCatfish: The TV ShowS7
During a car ride to confront a catfish, Nev and Kimiko Glenn compose a cringeworthy freestyle rap battle to pass the time.
25/07/2019
Highlight
10:51
Is Shirlene in Way Over Her Head?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford travel to Phoenix to help Shirlene get answers to all the troubling stories James has told her.
30/07/2019
Highlight
04:30
How Could One Person Come Up with So Many Lies?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Shirlene confronts the real person she's been talking to online and describes how emotionally invested she'd become in their relationship.
01/08/2019
Exclusive
01:03
Nev and Kamie Learn the History of Fry BreadCatfish: The TV ShowS7
While investigating a catfish in Arizona, Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford sample the Native American dish fry bread.
02/08/2019
Highlight
11:31
Why Did He End a Real Relationship for a Facebook Zombie?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Justin Combs help CJ sort out his messy relationship with Shana, who reappeared in his life two years after supposedly dying.
06/08/2019
Exclusive
01:18
Nev's Run-In with DiddyCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev shares a story with guest co-host Justin Combs about running into his dad Sean "Diddy" Combs in Times Square.
08/08/2019
Highlight
04:26
CJ Comes Face to Face with ShanaCatfish: The TV ShowS7
CJ meets the woman he's known as Shana, who he's been communicating with online for eight years and suspects may be a serial stalker.
08/08/2019
Highlight
03:44
No More ExcusesCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and Kamie help Tristyn step out of his comfort zone and get answers from a catfish.
08/08/2019
Exclusive
01:48
Highlight
10:51
50 Shades of AvionCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Justin Combs and Nev set out to find the true identity of Avion, who got Cherie to send X-rated pictures to him, only to flake out on their plans to meet up.
13/08/2019
Highlight
03:48
Cherie Comes Face to Face with Her CatfishCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Cherie joins Justin Combs and Nev to confront a mysterious catfish who's determined to wound her with his harsh words.
15/08/2019
Exclusive
01:43
Cherie Talks to Nev About Her Catfish ConnectionCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Justin Combs and Nev meet up with Cherie and her roommate Kenya to discuss the true identity of Cherie's mysterious online connection.
15/08/2019
Sneak Peek
06:49
Red Gets Nev and Kamie Into a Hairy SituationCatfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie head to a salon to meet Red, who's already done plenty of her own detective work in an attempt to learn the true identity of her online girlfriend Jalissa.
02/01/2020
Highlight
04:19
Red Learns the Truth About JalissaCatfish: The TV Show
The person Red's known as Jalissa immediately gets defensive when she meets Nev, Kamie and Red in a park in L.A.
09/01/2020
Exclusive
01:45
Nev Welcomes Kamie to the Catfish FamilyCatfish: The TV Show
New co-host Kamie is caught by surprise when Nev surprises her with a thoughtful gift.
09/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:22
Did Alfred Blow Up a Six-Year Relationship for a Catfish?Catfish: The TV Show
KeShawn is worried his brother Alfred walked out of a great long-term relationship and upended his kids' living situation all for a questionable online romance.
14/01/2020
Highlight
02:22
"I Heard Catfish Was in Town"Catfish: The TV Show
Nev and Kamie help Alfred try to figure out the identity of a potential catfish named Adonis.
16/01/2020
Exclusive
01:32
Nev Would Like to Speak to a ManagerCatfish: The TV Show
With little information to go on, Nev calls a store in Charlotte, NC, to try and figure out if Adonis is real and if he actually works at the store.
16/01/2020
