Ex On The Beach USA

Another Ex Gets the Boot

07/08/2019

After a night full of confrontations and hurt feelings, Romeo reveals if Alexis, Cara, Anthony, Shannon, Marie or Tevin is the next person to leave the Malibu house.

Highlight
02:10

The Results of the Lie Detector Test Are In
Ex On The Beach USAS2

After the singles take lie detector tests, Romeo reveals whether Angela and Nelson were telling the truth about being over their exes.
22/03/2019
Highlight
01:48

Did Morgan Hook Up with Johnny Bananas?
Ex On The Beach USAS2

Jay accuses Morgan of cheating on him with Johnny Bananas while she was away filming The Challenge, but Morgan denies it.
29/03/2019
Highlight
02:07

Malcolm Walks Out on Maya
Ex On The Beach USAS2

Malcolm breaks down his house romances and reveals where his relationship with Maya went after the show.
30/03/2019
Highlight
01:23

The Kiss No One Saw Coming
Ex On The Beach USAS2

During the reunion, co-host Romeo reveals a video that shows a never-before-seen kiss between Corey Brooks and Diandra.
05/04/2019
Highlight
04:25

Let the Games Begin
Ex On The Beach USA

Aubrey is ready to jump back into the dating pool, Cameron wants to figure out his life, and Geles worries about which ex will show up as the singles get to know one another.
13/07/2019
Highlight
01:06

Mark's Ex Is Back to Make Him Cry on TV Again
Ex On The Beach USA

Elena goes over her emotionally fraught history with Mark, disputes his claims they were ever "on a break" and makes a less-than-flattering impression on Aubrey.
17/07/2019
Highlight
02:14

Mark and Elena Descend Into the Shack of Secrets
Ex On The Beach USA

A message in a bottle sends Mark and Elena to the Shack of Secrets, and Mark worries his Valentine's Day faux pas during their relationship will come back to haunt him.
23/07/2019
Highlight
04:18

The First Ex Gets Sent Home
Ex On The Beach USA

At the first Cut Ceremony, Mark insists he didn't cheat on Elena, she accuses him of giving mixed signals, and Romeo reveals the first ex being sent home.
24/07/2019
Highlight
01:42

Shannon Goes Into Revenge Mode
Ex On The Beach USA

Shannon's attempt to get revenge on Anthony falls flat when Kenya decides to get payback of her own.
27/07/2019
Highlight
03:41

Cameron's Open Door Policy Gets Messy
Ex On The Beach USA

When Cameron's ex Alexis washes up on the beach, Cameron's forced to address his awkward living arrangement and his feelings for Geles.
07/08/2019
Highlight
02:10

Highlight
01:36

Marie's Persistence with Devin Is Paying Off
Ex On The Beach USA

Marie opens up to Shannon about her easy, uncomplicated romance with Devin.
14/08/2019
Highlight
02:02

Devin and Marie's Date Goes Off the Scales
Ex On The Beach USA

Devin doesn't understand why Marie takes offense to him ranking her chances at becoming his girlfriend.
16/08/2019
Highlight
02:28

Ex On The Beach | 306 Sneak Peek
Ex On The Beach USA

Kenya returns to the house to reconnect with Tevin and catch up on the all the action she missed while she was isolated.
17/08/2019
Highlight
03:49

Not Everyone Is Happy About the Latest Exiled Ex
Ex On The Beach USA

Another ex is sent packing, but one person in particular has a hard time letting go.
23/08/2019
Highlight
01:16

Lexi's Love Triangle
Ex On The Beach USA

Geles and Alexis give Lexi a dose of reality after she opens up about her decision to rekindle her relationship with Max.
28/08/2019
Highlight
00:49

Mark and Aubrey Heat Things Up
Ex On The Beach USA

Mark and Aubrey cuddle and make plans to spend some quality time together, while Mechie is surprised by the developing romance.
30/08/2019
Highlight
01:15

Geles Doesn't Want Another Cameron Situation with Anthony B
Ex On The Beach USA

While trying to figure out the status of their relationship, Geles accidentally sets off Anthony B when she compares him to the womanizing Cameron.
04/09/2019
Highlight
03:21

Which Ex Will Be Sent Home Next?
Ex On The Beach USA

On elimination day, one of the singles prepares to once again say goodbye to an ex.
06/09/2019
Highlight
01:34

Kenya Won't Let Cameron Play Head Games with Ariana
Ex On The Beach USA

After hearing about Cameron's conversation with Mechie, Kenya wants to make sure Ariana isn't blind to her ex's manipulative ways.
12/09/2019
Highlight
02:22

Cameron's Womanizing Is Catching Up with Him
Ex On The Beach USA

Devin, Mechie and Mark lay into Cameron for the way he's manipulated and disrespected the women in the house.
13/09/2019
