Ex On The Beach USA
Not Everyone Is Happy About the Latest Exiled Ex
23/08/2019
Another ex is sent packing, but one person in particular has a hard time letting go.
Highlight
04:25
Let the Games BeginEx On The Beach USA
Aubrey is ready to jump back into the dating pool, Cameron wants to figure out his life, and Geles worries about which ex will show up as the singles get to know one another.
13/07/2019
Highlight
01:06
Mark's Ex Is Back to Make Him Cry on TV AgainEx On The Beach USA
Elena goes over her emotionally fraught history with Mark, disputes his claims they were ever "on a break" and makes a less-than-flattering impression on Aubrey.
17/07/2019
Highlight
02:14
Mark and Elena Descend Into the Shack of SecretsEx On The Beach USA
A message in a bottle sends Mark and Elena to the Shack of Secrets, and Mark worries his Valentine's Day faux pas during their relationship will come back to haunt him.
23/07/2019
Highlight
04:18
The First Ex Gets Sent HomeEx On The Beach USA
At the first Cut Ceremony, Mark insists he didn't cheat on Elena, she accuses him of giving mixed signals, and Romeo reveals the first ex being sent home.
24/07/2019
Highlight
01:42
Shannon Goes Into Revenge ModeEx On The Beach USA
Shannon's attempt to get revenge on Anthony falls flat when Kenya decides to get payback of her own.
27/07/2019
Highlight
03:41
Cameron's Open Door Policy Gets MessyEx On The Beach USA
When Cameron's ex Alexis washes up on the beach, Cameron's forced to address his awkward living arrangement and his feelings for Geles.
07/08/2019
Highlight
02:10
Another Ex Gets the BootEx On The Beach USA
After a night full of confrontations and hurt feelings, Romeo reveals if Alexis, Cara, Anthony, Shannon, Marie or Tevin is the next person to leave the Malibu house.
07/08/2019
Highlight
01:36
Marie's Persistence with Devin Is Paying OffEx On The Beach USA
Marie opens up to Shannon about her easy, uncomplicated romance with Devin.
14/08/2019
Highlight
02:02
Devin and Marie's Date Goes Off the ScalesEx On The Beach USA
Devin doesn't understand why Marie takes offense to him ranking her chances at becoming his girlfriend.
16/08/2019
Highlight
02:28
Ex On The Beach | 306 Sneak PeekEx On The Beach USA
Kenya returns to the house to reconnect with Tevin and catch up on the all the action she missed while she was isolated.
17/08/2019
Highlight
03:49
Highlight
01:16
Lexi's Love TriangleEx On The Beach USA
Geles and Alexis give Lexi a dose of reality after she opens up about her decision to rekindle her relationship with Max.
28/08/2019
Highlight
00:49
Mark and Aubrey Heat Things UpEx On The Beach USA
Mark and Aubrey cuddle and make plans to spend some quality time together, while Mechie is surprised by the developing romance.
30/08/2019
Highlight
01:15
Geles Doesn't Want Another Cameron Situation with Anthony BEx On The Beach USA
While trying to figure out the status of their relationship, Geles accidentally sets off Anthony B when she compares him to the womanizing Cameron.
04/09/2019
Highlight
03:21
Which Ex Will Be Sent Home Next?Ex On The Beach USA
On elimination day, one of the singles prepares to once again say goodbye to an ex.
06/09/2019
Highlight
01:34
Kenya Won't Let Cameron Play Head Games with ArianaEx On The Beach USA
After hearing about Cameron's conversation with Mechie, Kenya wants to make sure Ariana isn't blind to her ex's manipulative ways.
12/09/2019
Highlight
02:22
Cameron's Womanizing Is Catching Up with HimEx On The Beach USA
Devin, Mechie and Mark lay into Cameron for the way he's manipulated and disrespected the women in the house.
13/09/2019
Highlight
02:24
Shannon Hits on Devin in Front of MarieEx On The Beach USA
Shannon decides the best place to express her romantic interest in Devin is right in front of his ex.
18/09/2019
Highlight
03:42
Another Single Gets Sent Home During Cut WeekEx On The Beach USA
A single learns their fate in the house, and Anthony tries to speak rationally with Marie as she packs her bags and threatens to leave.
20/09/2019
Highlight
01:11
Billy Explains His PansexualityEx On The Beach USA
Billy opens up to Mark about his on-again, off-again relationship with his ex Emily and gets candid about Tyler, his other ex.
24/09/2019
