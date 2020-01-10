Ex On The Beach USA

Marlon and La Demi Trade Jabs

14/02/2020

Marlon's jacuzzi confession and La Demi's PDA with Sam leads to an argument in the chalet, and Niall introduces Derek and John to the world.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

Highlight
02:19

Allie and Daniel Are on the Chopping Block
Ex On The Beach USA

The Ice Ceremony results have Allie and Daniel each worrying they're about to leave the chalet.
10/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:37

La Demi Decides She'll Let the Love In
Ex On The Beach USA

After running into some major complications, Marlon and La Demi sit down to figure out whether they're on the same page or not.
15/01/2020
Highlight
03:30

The Jacuzzi Isn't the Only Thing Making Nicole Lose Her Cool
Ex On The Beach USA

Nicole and Sydney have some unexpected company on their date, and Nicole's reaction leaves Sydney questioning their connection.
17/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:24

Adore and Tyler Get on Each Other's Level
Ex On The Beach USA

Adore and Tyler have a laid-back heart-to-heart about their feelings for each other, and Adore's ex Jakk feels like he's getting in the way.
22/01/2020
Highlight
02:15

Tyranny and Callum Have the Power at the Ice Ceremony
Ex On The Beach USA

Tyranny and Callum cast the deciding votes after a tie at the Ice Ceremony, and their decisions leave a larger void than anyone anticipated.
24/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:47

Are Sam and Tyranny the Real Deal?
Ex On The Beach USA

Despite their heated attraction, Sam and Tyranny may not exactly be on the same page about their future.
29/01/2020
Highlight
01:55

Sam Jumps Out of the Chalet and Into the Fireplace
Ex On The Beach USA

Sam has some explaining to do after he takes newly arrived Paris on his Fire Date instead of Tyranny.
31/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:27

Adore's Past Is Calling
Ex On The Beach USA

Adore gets nervous when she's sent into the Shack of Secrets solo, and when the videophone starts ringing, she doesn't know if she should pick up -- or break down.
05/02/2020
Highlight
02:48

Callum and Georgia Accuse La Demi of Hypocrisy
Ex On The Beach USA

During the Ice Ceremony, La Demi insists that she's being honest and respectful toward Tyler, but Callum and Georgia say her actions don't match her words.
07/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:19

Allie, Sam and Todd Meet Romeo on the Peak
Ex On The Beach USA

Allie is nervous about seeing an ex this late in the game, but Sam and Todd seem unfazed.
12/02/2020
Highlight
03:05

Marlon and La Demi Trade Jabs
Ex On The Beach USA

Marlon's jacuzzi confession and La Demi's PDA with Sam leads to an argument in the chalet, and Niall introduces Derek and John to the world.
14/02/2020
Sneak Peek
01:51

Is It Too Late for La Demi and Marlon?
Ex On The Beach USA

La Demi and Marlon discuss the obstacles they've faced in the chalet, and Marlon reveals where he stands with Todd.
19/02/2020
Highlight
03:01

The Lie Detector Means Trouble for Callum, Paris and Georgia
Ex On The Beach USA

Romeo reads their lie detector test answers, and the results further complicate the relationships in their love triangle.
21/02/2020
Sneak Peek
01:57

Callum Is Hella Nervous
Ex On The Beach USA

Adore provides moral support to Callum as he stresses over his plan to propose to Georgia.
26/02/2020
Highlight
01:59

Callum Has a Surprise for Georgia
Ex On The Beach USA

Callum and Georgia have been nearly inseparable since their first day in the chalet, so it's only fitting that they finish the season with a relationship milestone.
28/02/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018