Ex On The Beach USA
The Jacuzzi Isn't the Only Thing Making Nicole Lose Her Cool
17/01/2020
Nicole and Sydney have some unexpected company on their date, and Nicole's reaction leaves Sydney questioning their connection.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
01:29
The Hot Tub Gets Steamier with "Truth or Dare"Ex On The Beach USA
Things heat up between Callum and Georgia when a round of "Truth or Dare" breaks out in the jacuzzi.
06/12/2019
Highlight
02:12
Laurel and Nicole Get to the Bottom of Their BreakupEx On The Beach USA
Laurel and Nicole finally talk about what broke down in their relationship so they can get back to cozying up with each other.
06/12/2019
Highlight
00:53
Adore Opens Up About His Feelings for JakkEx On The Beach USA
Adore reveals his current desires and shares what he thought when he saw Jakk come down from the peak.
13/12/2019
Highlight
01:23
Niall Makes the RoundsEx On The Beach USA
During the "out of this world"-themed party, Georgia's ex Niall shows an interest in Tyranny and Allie, and they show the feeling is mutual.
20/12/2019
Sneak Peek
02:42
Marlon, Nicole and Callum Might Be Seeing ExesEx On The Beach USA
Marlon, Nicole and Callum sweat despite the cold when Romeo brings the Peak to the chalet.
25/12/2019
Highlight
02:03
Laurel Takes a Stand at the Ice CeremonyEx On The Beach USA
Laurel reaches her breaking point with Nicole and makes a decision that leaves everyone else at the Ice Ceremony wondering how to proceed.
27/12/2019
Sneak Peek
02:23
Callum Shows La Demi He's Not One of "Those Guys"Ex On The Beach USA
With La Demi struggling to find connections in the house, Callum provides a sympathetic ear and lets her know she is accepted and loved.
01/01/2020
Highlight
03:31
Georgia and Callum Try to Warn La Demi About SamEx On The Beach USA
Georgia and Callum intervene in La Demi's flirtation with Sam, which leads some of the housemates to take sides in a dispute that runs deep.
03/01/2020
Highlight
02:19
Allie and Daniel Are on the Chopping BlockEx On The Beach USA
The Ice Ceremony results have Allie and Daniel each worrying they're about to leave the chalet.
10/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:37
La Demi Decides She'll Let the Love InEx On The Beach USA
After running into some major complications, Marlon and La Demi sit down to figure out whether they're on the same page or not.
15/01/2020
Highlight
03:30
The Jacuzzi Isn't the Only Thing Making Nicole Lose Her CoolEx On The Beach USA
Nicole and Sydney have some unexpected company on their date, and Nicole's reaction leaves Sydney questioning their connection.
17/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:24
Adore and Tyler Get on Each Other's LevelEx On The Beach USA
Adore and Tyler have a laid-back heart-to-heart about their feelings for each other, and Adore's ex Jakk feels like he's getting in the way.
22/01/2020
Highlight
02:15
Tyranny and Callum Have the Power at the Ice CeremonyEx On The Beach USA
Tyranny and Callum cast the deciding votes after a tie at the Ice Ceremony, and their decisions leave a larger void than anyone anticipated.
24/01/2020
Sneak Peek
01:47
Are Sam and Tyranny the Real Deal?Ex On The Beach USA
Despite their heated attraction, Sam and Tyranny may not exactly be on the same page about their future.
29/01/2020
Highlight
01:55
Sam Jumps Out of the Chalet and Into the FireplaceEx On The Beach USA
Sam has some explaining to do after he takes newly arrived Paris on his Fire Date instead of Tyranny.
31/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:27
Adore's Past Is CallingEx On The Beach USA
Adore gets nervous when she's sent into the Shack of Secrets solo, and when the videophone starts ringing, she doesn't know if she should pick up -- or break down.
05/02/2020
Highlight
02:48
Callum and Georgia Accuse La Demi of HypocrisyEx On The Beach USA
During the Ice Ceremony, La Demi insists that she's being honest and respectful toward Tyler, but Callum and Georgia say her actions don't match her words.
07/02/2020
Sneak Peek
02:19
Allie, Sam and Todd Meet Romeo on the PeakEx On The Beach USA
Allie is nervous about seeing an ex this late in the game, but Sam and Todd seem unfazed.
12/02/2020
Highlight
03:05
Marlon and La Demi Trade JabsEx On The Beach USA
Marlon's jacuzzi confession and La Demi's PDA with Sam leads to an argument in the chalet, and Niall introduces Derek and John to the world.
14/02/2020
Sneak Peek
01:51
Is It Too Late for La Demi and Marlon?Ex On The Beach USA
La Demi and Marlon discuss the obstacles they've faced in the chalet, and Marlon reveals where he stands with Todd.
19/02/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018