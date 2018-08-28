Teen Mom 2
Sneak Peek: Chelsea's Water Breaks (or Maybe Not)
29/01/2019
A very pregnant Chelsea isn't sure if her water broke or she just sat in a wet deck chair.
01:29
Addie's Cutest Behind-the-Scenes MomentsTeen Mom 2S8 E35
In never-before-seen footage from Teen Mom 2, Leah's daughter Adalynn proves she might be the real star of the show.
28/08/2018
01:03
Unseen Moments from Teen Mom 2Teen Mom 2S8 E35
From baby-daddy drama to cuteness overload with the kids, Dr. Drew checks in with the families of Teen Mom 2 as they watch an hour of never-before-seen footage from the show.
28/08/2018
00:35
Kailyn Goes OffTeen Mom 2S8 E42
Nessa sits down with Kailyn to look back at some of her biggest blowups from throughout the series.
04/09/2018
01:36
How Kailyn Moved On from JoTeen Mom 2S8 E42
Kailyn gets emotional watching footage of herself rehash the end of her romantic relationship with Jo.
04/09/2018
01:10
The Moms Reveal AllTeen Mom 2S8 E43
After eight years, viewers might assume they know everything about the Teen Mom 2 cast, but there are still plenty of little -- and not so little -- secrets to reveal.
11/09/2018
00:53
Plastic Surgery SecretsTeen Mom 2S8 E43
There are constant rumors about the moms having plastic surgery, so they’re finally setting the record straight on what work wasn't done -- and what work was.
11/09/2018
07:02
In with the NewTeen Mom 2
Chelsea finds her happy place in a new home, Leah introduces her daughters to the new man in her life, and Jenelle struggles to co-parent when Teen Mom 2 returns January 14.
05/01/2019
02:36
Jenelle Gets a Visit from CPSTeen Mom 2
Jenelle prepares for a custody battle over Kaiser after Nathan calls Child Protective Services on her and David.
09/01/2019
02:54
Sneak Peek: Kailyn Turns to Tyler and Catelynn for AdviceTeen Mom 2
Kailyn invites Tyler and Catelynn to appear on her podcast and picks their brains about the best way to go about rekindling a relationship with her mom.
25/01/2019
02:17
Sneak Peek: Devoin and Nova's Father-Daughter DayTeen Mom 2
Devoin takes his daughter out for a day of fun at the arcade and talks to her about the upcoming school year.
29/01/2019
01:43
02:11
Sneak Peek: Hurricane RecoveryTeen Mom 2
Several days after Hurricane Florence hits North Carolina, Jenelle meets with her mom to talk about how she dealt with it.
29/01/2019
01:00
Sneak Peek: Addie and Ali's First Day of SchoolTeen Mom 2
Leah asks Addie about her first day at school, then calls Corey to see if things went well with Ali and her new aide.
29/01/2019
01:50
Briana Vibes with a New GuyTeen Mom 2
Briana gushes to her friend Shirley about the new guy she's been talking to before spending time with him in New York.
01/02/2019
01:58
It's Back to School Time for AubreeTeen Mom 2
Chelsea and Cole talk with Aubree as she prepares for her first day of third grade.
05/02/2019
03:11
Kailyn's Family ReunionTeen Mom 2
Kailyn chats with her friend Mark about her relationship with her estranged parents and how she hopes to channel her energy.
05/02/2019
01:51
Leah and Ali Head to the Doctor's OfficeTeen Mom 2
Leah spends some one-on-one time with Ali as they travel to her specialist appointment.
05/02/2019
01:55
Sneak Peek: Chelsea's Birthday SurpriseTeen Mom 2
In the early morning hours of her own birthday, Chelsea goes into labor with her daughter and heads to the hospital.
08/02/2019
02:02
Sneak Peek: Kailyn's Son Is All Grown UpTeen Mom 2
Kailyn sends Isaac off to school for his first day of third grade.
12/02/2019
02:37
Sneak Peek: Leah Deals With A Flooded HomeTeen Mom 2
After Leah's house floods, a producer stops over to survey the damage, and Leah shares her concerns about the health and safety of her family.
12/02/2019
