Teen Mom 2
The Moms Reveal All
Season 8 E 43 • 11/09/2018
After eight years, viewers might assume they know everything about the Teen Mom 2 cast, but there are still plenty of little -- and not so little -- secrets to reveal.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
02:09
Briana Dishes About Her Beef with KailynTeen Mom 2S8 E52
Briana describes how her ongoing feud with Kailyn escalated, including their alleged off-camera confrontation.
06/08/2018
01:16
Javi and Kailyn Cross BoundariesTeen Mom 2S8 E53
Dr. Drew and Nessa put Kailyn and Javi on the hot seat as they question them about a recent hookup.
21/08/2018
01:28
Chelsea's Custody BattleTeen Mom 2S8 E53
Chelsea gives Dr. Drew an update on Adam's visitation with Aubree and what his mother said to her in court.
21/08/2018
02:03
Kailyn Shares Her Support for LeahTeen Mom 2S8 E53
Kailyn reveals how she feels about Leah and Jeremy's relationship, and Leah talks to Dr. Drew and Nessa about what's going on with her ex.
21/08/2018
01:56
Jenelle Relives Her Road Rage IncidentTeen Mom 2S8 E53
Jenelle updates Dr. Drew on how she feels about her road rage encounter and what was going through her mind that day.
21/08/2018
01:29
Addie's Cutest Behind-the-Scenes MomentsTeen Mom 2S8 E35
In never-before-seen footage from Teen Mom 2, Leah's daughter Adalynn proves she might be the real star of the show.
28/08/2018
01:03
Unseen Moments from Teen Mom 2Teen Mom 2S8 E35
From baby-daddy drama to cuteness overload with the kids, Dr. Drew checks in with the families of Teen Mom 2 as they watch an hour of never-before-seen footage from the show.
28/08/2018
00:35
Kailyn Goes OffTeen Mom 2S8 E42
Nessa sits down with Kailyn to look back at some of her biggest blowups from throughout the series.
04/09/2018
01:36
How Kailyn Moved On from JoTeen Mom 2S8 E42
Kailyn gets emotional watching footage of herself rehash the end of her romantic relationship with Jo.
04/09/2018
00:53
Plastic Surgery SecretsTeen Mom 2S8 E43
There are constant rumors about the moms having plastic surgery, so they’re finally setting the record straight on what work wasn't done -- and what work was.
11/09/2018
01:10
The Moms Reveal AllTeen Mom 2S8 E43
After eight years, viewers might assume they know everything about the Teen Mom 2 cast, but there are still plenty of little -- and not so little -- secrets to reveal.
11/09/2018
Highlight
07:02
In with the NewTeen Mom 2
Chelsea finds her happy place in a new home, Leah introduces her daughters to the new man in her life, and Jenelle struggles to co-parent when Teen Mom 2 returns January 14.
05/01/2019
Sneak Peek
02:36
Jenelle Gets a Visit from CPSTeen Mom 2
Jenelle prepares for a custody battle over Kaiser after Nathan calls Child Protective Services on her and David.
09/01/2019
Highlight
02:54
Sneak Peek: Kailyn Turns to Tyler and Catelynn for AdviceTeen Mom 2
Kailyn invites Tyler and Catelynn to appear on her podcast and picks their brains about the best way to go about rekindling a relationship with her mom.
25/01/2019
Highlight
02:17
Sneak Peek: Devoin and Nova's Father-Daughter DayTeen Mom 2
Devoin takes his daughter out for a day of fun at the arcade and talks to her about the upcoming school year.
29/01/2019
Highlight
01:43
Sneak Peek: Chelsea's Water Breaks (or Maybe Not)Teen Mom 2
A very pregnant Chelsea isn't sure if her water broke or she just sat in a wet deck chair.
29/01/2019
Highlight
02:11
Sneak Peek: Hurricane RecoveryTeen Mom 2
Several days after Hurricane Florence hits North Carolina, Jenelle meets with her mom to talk about how she dealt with it.
29/01/2019
Highlight
01:00
Sneak Peek: Addie and Ali's First Day of SchoolTeen Mom 2
Leah asks Addie about her first day at school, then calls Corey to see if things went well with Ali and her new aide.
29/01/2019
Highlight
01:50
Briana Vibes with a New GuyTeen Mom 2
Briana gushes to her friend Shirley about the new guy she's been talking to before spending time with him in New York.
01/02/2019
Highlight
01:58
It's Back to School Time for AubreeTeen Mom 2
Chelsea and Cole talk with Aubree as she prepares for her first day of third grade.
05/02/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018