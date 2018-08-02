Teen Mom 2

Javi and Kailyn Cross Boundaries

Season 8 E 53 • 21/08/2018

Dr. Drew and Nessa put Kailyn and Javi on the hot seat as they question them about a recent hookup.

More

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching

01:02

“I Don’t Care for Her”
Teen Mom 2S8 E41

Briana gets real about her dislike of Kailyn and speculates about how things might go during the upcoming reunion special.
02/08/2018
01:30

Kailyn Sounds Off on Briana’s “Reckless” Mouth
Teen Mom 2S8 E41

While prepping to tape a podcast with Chelsea, Kailyn talks about the upcoming reunion and pushes back against allegations Briana’s been making online.
02/08/2018
Sneak Peek
00:56

Briana and Kailyn Have It Out Behind Closed Doors
Teen Mom 2S8 E41

The crew is locked outside as Briana and Kailyn go into a private room to talk out their feud, but things quickly get heated.
02/08/2018
00:50

Teen Mom 2 Reunion Part 1 - Catching Up
Teen Mom 2S8 E52

Dr. Drew catches up with the stars of Teen Mom 2 and attempts to get to the bottom of the ongoing feud between Kailyn and Briana.
06/08/2018
01:07

Kailyn Tells Her Side of the Story
Teen Mom 2S8 E52

Kailyn tells Nessa and Dr. Drew her version of what happened with Briana backstage and what led to things getting physical on camera.
06/08/2018
02:00

Briana Confronts Kailyn
Teen Mom 2S8 E52

Things get heated when a preshow confrontation between Briana and Kailyn spills over onto the stage.
06/08/2018
02:09

Briana Dishes About Her Beef with Kailyn
Teen Mom 2S8 E52

Briana describes how her ongoing feud with Kailyn escalated, including their alleged off-camera confrontation.
06/08/2018
01:28

Chelsea's Custody Battle
Teen Mom 2S8 E53

Chelsea gives Dr. Drew an update on Adam's visitation with Aubree and what his mother said to her in court.
21/08/2018
02:03

Kailyn Shares Her Support for Leah
Teen Mom 2S8 E53

Kailyn reveals how she feels about Leah and Jeremy's relationship, and Leah talks to Dr. Drew and Nessa about what's going on with her ex.
21/08/2018
01:56

Jenelle Relives Her Road Rage Incident
Teen Mom 2S8 E53

Jenelle updates Dr. Drew on how she feels about her road rage encounter and what was going through her mind that day.
21/08/2018
01:16

Javi and Kailyn Cross Boundaries
Teen Mom 2S8 E53

Dr. Drew and Nessa put Kailyn and Javi on the hot seat as they question them about a recent hookup.
21/08/2018
01:29

Addie's Cutest Behind-the-Scenes Moments
Teen Mom 2S8 E35

In never-before-seen footage from Teen Mom 2, Leah's daughter Adalynn proves she might be the real star of the show.
28/08/2018
01:03

Unseen Moments from Teen Mom 2
Teen Mom 2S8 E35

From baby-daddy drama to cuteness overload with the kids, Dr. Drew checks in with the families of Teen Mom 2 as they watch an hour of never-before-seen footage from the show.
28/08/2018
00:35

Kailyn Goes Off
Teen Mom 2S8 E42

Nessa sits down with Kailyn to look back at some of her biggest blowups from throughout the series.
04/09/2018
01:36

How Kailyn Moved On from Jo
Teen Mom 2S8 E42

Kailyn gets emotional watching footage of herself rehash the end of her romantic relationship with Jo.
04/09/2018
01:10

The Moms Reveal All
Teen Mom 2S8 E43

After eight years, viewers might assume they know everything about the Teen Mom 2 cast, but there are still plenty of little -- and not so little -- secrets to reveal.
11/09/2018
00:53

Plastic Surgery Secrets
Teen Mom 2S8 E43

There are constant rumors about the moms having plastic surgery, so they’re finally setting the record straight on what work wasn't done -- and what work was.
11/09/2018
Highlight
07:02

In with the New
Teen Mom 2

Chelsea finds her happy place in a new home, Leah introduces her daughters to the new man in her life, and Jenelle struggles to co-parent when Teen Mom 2 returns January 14.
05/01/2019
Sneak Peek
02:36

Jenelle Gets a Visit from CPS
Teen Mom 2

Jenelle prepares for a custody battle over Kaiser after Nathan calls Child Protective Services on her and David.
09/01/2019
Highlight
02:54

Sneak Peek: Kailyn Turns to Tyler and Catelynn for Advice
Teen Mom 2

Kailyn invites Tyler and Catelynn to appear on her podcast and picks their brains about the best way to go about rekindling a relationship with her mom.
25/01/2019
Highlight
02:17

Sneak Peek: Devoin and Nova's Father-Daughter Day
Teen Mom 2

Devoin takes his daughter out for a day of fun at the arcade and talks to her about the upcoming school year.
29/01/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17

It's Time to Start All Over Again
The Hills: New BeginningsS1

The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30

Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?

MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15

The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know Yourself
The Challenge: Vendettas

Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a Vacation
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30

Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her Way
Lindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1

It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018