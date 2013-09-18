S7 • E1 Geordie Shore The Bucket List

The Geordies are back where they belong in Newcastle, for a jaw-dropping summer season of partying, pulling, bucking, necking on and getting mortal. But just as they're settling back in to the house, there's a shock as stunning new girl Marnie arrives, determined to have fun, flirt with the boys and not care what the others think. She's Sophie's little cousin, but Charlotte, Holly and Vicky find it hard to welcome Marnie as she starts to break girl-codes and house rules.