Geordie Shore
It All Kicks Off
Season 7 E 4 • 09/10/2013
The Geordie Shore house is rocked to the core as Charlotte and Holly have an explosive falling out with new girl Marnie, and there's more drama as Scott and Gary's friendship is pushed to the absolute limit. Jay makes a morale-boosting return, but can even the daddy of the group bring the house back together?
S6 • E2Geordie ShoreFamily Means Family
The group are in high spirits as a surprise visit from Jay means a few days of non-stop partying. Charlotte is still coming to terms with her feelings for Gaz, Vicky starts dating whlist James’ battle with Holly is set to continue.
17/07/2013
S6 • E3Geordie ShoreHouse Divides
James and Gaz come to blows over pulling and the following explosive all Geordies argument sees Gaz forced to leave the house... but is being banished such a bad thing? Gaz and Scotty avoid the punishment handed out to James, discovering what’s REALLY in the Australian bush.
24/07/2013
S6 • E4Geordie ShoreVicky Meets Dan
Whilst the fittest guy in Australia sends the girls into a spin, Scotty and Gaz square up as nightclubbing gets nasty. House destruction sees Gary head into the bush, Charlotte have an epiphany, Vicky swoon and Scotty T enjoy his punishment just a little too much.
31/07/2013
S6 • E5Geordie ShoreAnger Management
An anger management session is arranged for the group, and Charlotte lets out all her negative feelings towards Gaz. Sophie and Joel gets too drunk and embarrass the group on a night out.
07/08/2013
S6 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Haunted House
With Charlotte returning from the Bush a new woman, the housemates lay down the law for Scotty, slapping him with a drinking ban hoping that he will stop smashing up the house. But with an upcoming house party and his birthday to celebrate, can he hold it together?
14/08/2013
S6 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Pie Shop Argument
James and Gary come to blows which sends shockwaves through the house and Charlotte’s heart strings are pulled for Gary as she offers him support. A secret singles trip to the Whitsundays ends in disaster as the boys have an unwitting cock block to look after.
21/08/2013
S6 • E8Geordie ShoreGoodbye Australia
As their time in Sydney comes to an end, the singles make it their mission to have a storming night in the Whitsundays whilst the coupled housemates have raised suspicions. Vicky and Fit Dan have a never ending date, Scotty sets out to find some company, and an indiscretion from Gary sees him joining James in the Prison Hotel as they await the news to see if they’ll be let back into the house for the last night. Will Gary and Charlotte get closure once and for all?
28/08/2013
S7 • E1Geordie ShoreThe Bucket List
The Geordies are back where they belong in Newcastle, for a jaw-dropping summer season of partying, pulling, bucking, necking on and getting mortal. But just as they're settling back in to the house, there's a shock as stunning new girl Marnie arrives, determined to have fun, flirt with the boys and not care what the others think. She's Sophie's little cousin, but Charlotte, Holly and Vicky find it hard to welcome Marnie as she starts to break girl-codes and house rules.
18/09/2013
S7 • E2Geordie ShoreDouble Dating
A big night out getting mortal brings the dream team of Gary and Scott back together, necking on and bucking as only they can, but it ends with Scott completely losing his cool and trying to smash the house up. Meanwhile Charlotte is devastated, cracking under the pressure of having a boyfriend in London while trying to party in the Toon with her Geordie mates.
25/09/2013
S7 • E3Geordie ShoreHolly's Birthday
It's Holly's 21st birthday, and the Geordies celebrate as only they know how - with a mint house party, getting mortal, and tashing on. Can Holly overcome her cock fright and get a birthday buck? Will James risk Holly's fury by bringing his girlfriend Kate to the party? How many girls can Gary bed at once? And why is Charlotte weeing in the boys' bin?
02/10/2013
S7 • E4Geordie ShoreIt All Kicks Off
09/10/2013
S7 • E5Geordie ShoreFirst Impressions Stick
There's an explosive situation to deal with as Marnie returns to the house following her nightclub fall-out with Holly and Charlotte. Is there any hope that the girls will ever make up?The Geordies head to London to get mortal in the capital, but the partying is destined to end in tears for Charlotte, as events take an unexpected turn and her friendship with Holly is left hanging by a thread.
16/10/2013
S7 • E6Geordie ShoreSo Much For Family Night
The Geordies' raucous summer comes to a climax, with more getting mortal and necking on, and a final piece of high drama which leaves the house in a state of shock. Marnie shaves her fairy for Scott, after she decides she's going to put out if he behaves himself. But will they finally get together?
23/10/2013
S8 • E1Geordie ShoreGaz's Birthday
The Geordies are back in the Toon for more partying, necking on and getting mortal. Everyone’s buzzin’ as new lad Aaron arrives to join the crew, and Marnie promises to stay away from the boys but ends up in bed with Gary on the first night.
23/07/2014
S8 • E2Geordie ShoreLad Code
Shirts are off and fists are about to fly after Gary gets jealous when Marnie flirts with new boy Aaron. Everyone’s buzzin’ as Vicky returns to the house, and there’s the first-ever Tash-On Tours as the Geordies put their own tequila-fuelled spin on singles nights.
30/07/2014
S8 • E3Geordie ShoreThe Family's Reunited
Charlotte’s back! And her arrival couldn’t have come at a worse time, as she walks in on a double date and finds out all about Gary getting with Marnie. New lad Aaron wins a date with Holly after completing her challenge, but he reveals he’s actually got a thing for Vicky.
06/08/2014
S8 • E4Geordie ShoreTash On Tours
With Charlotte back in the house, all eyes are on Gary and Marnie and whether they’ll decide to continue sleeping together. Charlotte is in tears after Gary and Aaron blame her for creating a boy-girl divide, and the crew take Tash-On Tours to Manchester to share the Geordie approach to singles nights: get mortal, and neck on.
13/08/2014
S8 • E5Geordie ShoreThe New Boy
Things kick off in the house as Aaron hears Vicky and the girls slagging him off on the eve of his third date with Vicky. And while the lads are out at work the girls get a massive surprise as new boy Kyle arrives to join the family.
20/08/2014
S8 • E6Geordie ShoreA Trip To Iceland
New boy Kyle gets properly settled into the house by spending the night with Holly, and the Geordies take Tash on Tours international as they jet off to Reykjavik, Iceland for some serious partying.
27/08/2014
S8 • E7Geordie ShoreMarnie Exposes Gary
After checking out the local guys, girls and Geysirs in Iceland the Geordies head back to the Toon, where it all kicks off as Aaron and Scott find out the truth about Gary and Marnie, and Gary’s dubious ‘Lad Code’.
03/09/2014
