S6 • E8 Geordie Shore Goodbye Australia

As their time in Sydney comes to an end, the singles make it their mission to have a storming night in the Whitsundays whilst the coupled housemates have raised suspicions. Vicky and Fit Dan have a never ending date, Scotty sets out to find some company, and an indiscretion from Gary sees him joining James in the Prison Hotel as they await the news to see if they’ll be let back into the house for the last night. Will Gary and Charlotte get closure once and for all?​