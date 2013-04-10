S5 • E8 Geordie Shore Apres-Ski

With the gang cooling off after the biggest fight in 'Geordie Shore' history, Charlotte finds herself in hot water with boss Anna, and there's a distinctly icy atmosphere between the boys and the girls as they all head off to the French Alps for their final Geordie Tour of the series. With the end of their time in the house approaching, James tries to make up with Holly, Ricci and Vicky look for answers, and Gary finally tries to make amends with Charlotte - but will he get a warm reception?