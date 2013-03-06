Geordie Shore
Anger Management
Season 6 E 5 • 07/08/2013
An anger management session is arranged for the group, and Charlotte lets out all her negative feelings towards Gaz. Sophie and Joel gets too drunk and embarrass the group on a night out.
S5 • E3Geordie ShoreHere's How To Be A Lady
There's tension in the Toon, as James brings girlfriend Kate on a night out with the gang, leaving Holly unimpressed. The 'Geordie Shore' house explodes as Vicky and Ricci have a row to remember, Scott flips out, and Holly has to find a novel way to calm him down. And with all the chaos going on around them, Gary and Charlotte seem to think they're back in Amsterdam...
06/03/2013
38:18
S5 • E4Geordie ShoreLet's Take Over Prague
The gang are back on their 'Geordie Tour of Europe', and this time they're off to Prague for banter, birds, and booze galore. Chaos reigns as Gaz gets mortal and kicks off at Charlotte while booze also gets the better of Dan, who upsets Vicky and Ricci in the process. And as the boys get stuck into the local strip clubs, it's the girls getting their guns out for a change at the shooting range.
13/03/2013
36:11
S5 • E5Geordie ShoreOld Habits Return
The chaos continues as the gang return from Prague to a turbulent Toon. Holly and Kate come face to face on a night out, while Dan comes face to face with a ham sandwich and gets in a pickle with Scott. And the house is in total meltdown as Charlotte and Gary finally come to blows over their on/off relationship, and it looks like it could be the end for Vicky and Ricci.
20/03/2013
34:54
S5 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Boys Get Their International Wings
Charlotte returns to the house just in time to join the rest of the gang on a Geordie Tour of Barcelona. There's booze and banter aplenty as Dan leads the lads on a night out, and with Ricci out of the picture, single Vicky leads a stag do on a sightseeing tour. And as our favourite Geordies bathe in the Spanish sun, sea, sex and sangria - Charlotte has a bombshell to drop on Gary...
27/03/2013
38:14
S5 • E7Geordie ShoreHouse Party Disaster
The gang return from Barcelona with Charlotte's declaration of love for Gary still hanging in the air and Vicky set for a final showdown with Ricci. While James organises a day at a military boot camp, the girls decide to throw an American-themed house party, but it's anything but united as Charlotte gets into a state over Gary resulting in the biggest fight in Geordie history...
03/04/2013
36:33
S5 • E8Geordie ShoreApres-Ski
With the gang cooling off after the biggest fight in 'Geordie Shore' history, Charlotte finds herself in hot water with boss Anna, and there's a distinctly icy atmosphere between the boys and the girls as they all head off to the French Alps for their final Geordie Tour of the series. With the end of their time in the house approaching, James tries to make up with Holly, Ricci and Vicky look for answers, and Gary finally tries to make amends with Charlotte - but will he get a warm reception?
10/04/2013
37:40
S6 • E1Geordie ShoreThe Gang Go Down Under
They're back and this time the Geordie's are heading down under and deep into the Bush! Sydney may be over 10,000 miles from Newcastle but nothing is going to stop the tashin' and partying and everything in between.
10/07/2013
36:38
S6 • E2Geordie ShoreFamily Means Family
The group are in high spirits as a surprise visit from Jay means a few days of non-stop partying. Charlotte is still coming to terms with her feelings for Gaz, Vicky starts dating whlist James’ battle with Holly is set to continue.
17/07/2013
38:20
S6 • E3Geordie ShoreHouse Divides
James and Gaz come to blows over pulling and the following explosive all Geordies argument sees Gaz forced to leave the house... but is being banished such a bad thing? Gaz and Scotty avoid the punishment handed out to James, discovering what’s REALLY in the Australian bush.
24/07/2013
37:04
S6 • E4Geordie ShoreVicky Meets Dan
Whilst the fittest guy in Australia sends the girls into a spin, Scotty and Gaz square up as nightclubbing gets nasty. House destruction sees Gary head into the bush, Charlotte have an epiphany, Vicky swoon and Scotty T enjoy his punishment just a little too much.
31/07/2013
36:53
S6 • E5Geordie ShoreAnger Management
07/08/2013
34:06
S6 • E6Geordie ShoreThe Haunted House
With Charlotte returning from the Bush a new woman, the housemates lay down the law for Scotty, slapping him with a drinking ban hoping that he will stop smashing up the house. But with an upcoming house party and his birthday to celebrate, can he hold it together?
14/08/2013
35:06
S6 • E7Geordie ShoreThe Pie Shop Argument
James and Gary come to blows which sends shockwaves through the house and Charlotte’s heart strings are pulled for Gary as she offers him support. A secret singles trip to the Whitsundays ends in disaster as the boys have an unwitting cock block to look after.
21/08/2013
37:35
S6 • E8Geordie ShoreGoodbye Australia
As their time in Sydney comes to an end, the singles make it their mission to have a storming night in the Whitsundays whilst the coupled housemates have raised suspicions. Vicky and Fit Dan have a never ending date, Scotty sets out to find some company, and an indiscretion from Gary sees him joining James in the Prison Hotel as they await the news to see if they’ll be let back into the house for the last night. Will Gary and Charlotte get closure once and for all?
28/08/2013
36:25
S7 • E1Geordie ShoreThe Bucket List
The Geordies are back where they belong in Newcastle, for a jaw-dropping summer season of partying, pulling, bucking, necking on and getting mortal. But just as they're settling back in to the house, there's a shock as stunning new girl Marnie arrives, determined to have fun, flirt with the boys and not care what the others think. She's Sophie's little cousin, but Charlotte, Holly and Vicky find it hard to welcome Marnie as she starts to break girl-codes and house rules.
18/09/2013
37:23
S7 • E2Geordie ShoreDouble Dating
A big night out getting mortal brings the dream team of Gary and Scott back together, necking on and bucking as only they can, but it ends with Scott completely losing his cool and trying to smash the house up. Meanwhile Charlotte is devastated, cracking under the pressure of having a boyfriend in London while trying to party in the Toon with her Geordie mates.
25/09/2013
37:21
S7 • E3Geordie ShoreHolly's Birthday
It's Holly's 21st birthday, and the Geordies celebrate as only they know how - with a mint house party, getting mortal, and tashing on. Can Holly overcome her cock fright and get a birthday buck? Will James risk Holly's fury by bringing his girlfriend Kate to the party? How many girls can Gary bed at once? And why is Charlotte weeing in the boys' bin?
02/10/2013
37:46
S7 • E4Geordie ShoreIt All Kicks Off
The Geordie Shore house is rocked to the core as Charlotte and Holly have an explosive falling out with new girl Marnie, and there's more drama as Scott and Gary's friendship is pushed to the absolute limit. Jay makes a morale-boosting return, but can even the daddy of the group bring the house back together?
09/10/2013
38:15
S7 • E5Geordie ShoreFirst Impressions Stick
There's an explosive situation to deal with as Marnie returns to the house following her nightclub fall-out with Holly and Charlotte. Is there any hope that the girls will ever make up?The Geordies head to London to get mortal in the capital, but the partying is destined to end in tears for Charlotte, as events take an unexpected turn and her friendship with Holly is left hanging by a thread.
16/10/2013
38:15
S7 • E6Geordie ShoreSo Much For Family Night
The Geordies' raucous summer comes to a climax, with more getting mortal and necking on, and a final piece of high drama which leaves the house in a state of shock. Marnie shaves her fairy for Scott, after she decides she's going to put out if he behaves himself. But will they finally get together?
23/10/2013
