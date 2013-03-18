Teen Mom 2

Working Overtime

Season 5 E 4 • 12/02/2014

Jenelle moves in with Nathan in Myrtle Beach. Chelsea invites Adam to go with her to pick Aubree up from her first day of pre-school. Kailyn and Javi put an offer on a house in Delaware.

