Teen Mom 2
Keep Your Head Up
Season 5 E 3 • 05/02/2014
Leah learns that Ali will need to use a wheelchair. Jo and Kailyn fight about Isaac's scheduled drop off because Jo is late. Jenelle and her new boyfriend Nathan decide to move in together.
Teen Mom 2Faded Love
Jenelle wants to boost her self-confidence, Kailyn is upset when Jo moves out of state, Chelsea acts to avoid another pregnancy scare, and Leah wonders if she made the right choice.
11/03/2013
S4 • E5
34:41
Teen Mom 2So Hard to Say Goodbye
Kailyn asks Javi to move in with her, Chelsea stresses over finding a new place to live, Jenelle gets a surprise while recovering from surgery, and Leah asks Jeremy for a second chance.
18/03/2013
S4 • E6
36:18
Teen Mom 2Fall to Pieces
Jenelle tries to show her mom she's ready to take care of Jace on her own, Chelsea moves into her new home, Leah plans her wedding while looking to buy a house, and Kailyn loses her cool.
25/03/2013
S4 • E7
35:18
Teen Mom 2For Better or for Worse
Jenelle and Gary's relationship takes a sudden turn, Leah and Jeremy consider moving up their nuptials, Kailyn and Javi talk about their future, and Chelsea is concerned about Adam's texts.
02/04/2013
S4 • E8
34:50
Teen Mom 2Don't Be Cruel
Leah asks Corey to pay more child support, Chelsea consults her lawyer about Adam's puzzling request, Jenelle and Gary's relationship takes a dark turn, and Kailyn and Javi visit Las Vegas.
02/04/2013
S4 • E9
36:02
Teen Mom 2Sweet Dreams
Kailyn and Javi have reason to celebrate, Jenelle finds comfort in Kieffer, Chelsea takes a leave of absence from beauty school, and Leah weighs asking her dad to walk her down the aisle.
08/04/2013
S4 • E10
36:01
Teen Mom 2For Love and Money
Leah and Jeremy's big day arrives, Chelsea celebrates her 21st birthday with friends, Jenelle shares her financial woes with her mom, and Kailyn gets a surprise from Javi and Isaac.
15/04/2013
S4 • E11
34:33
Teen Mom 2Hard Knocks
Jenelle's relationship with Kieffer worries her mom, Chelsea celebrates Aubree's birthday, Kailyn tells Jo about her plans with Javi, and Leah looks into Ali's developmental problems.
22/04/2013
S4 • E12
56:50
Teen Mom 2The End of the Road
Leah brings Ali to a specialist, Kailyn and Javi marry before he leaves for basic training, Chelsea's first day back to school hits a snag, and Jenelle and her mom tangle over her drug use.
30/04/2013
S5 • E2
36:33
Teen Mom 2Love Will Never Do Without You
Jenelle recovers from her abortion and meets a new guy. Chelsea has her first day of Esthetician School. Kailyn and Jo fight about her move to Delaware. Leah goes on vacation but argues with Jeremy about his upcoming job.
29/01/2014
S5 • E3
35:32
Teen Mom 2Keep Your Head Up
Leah learns that Ali will need to use a wheelchair. Jo and Kailyn fight about Isaac's scheduled drop off because Jo is late. Jenelle and her new boyfriend Nathan decide to move in together.
05/02/2014
S5 • E4
33:00
Teen Mom 2Working Overtime
Jenelle moves in with Nathan in Myrtle Beach. Chelsea invites Adam to go with her to pick Aubree up from her first day of pre-school. Kailyn and Javi put an offer on a house in Delaware.
12/02/2014
S5 • E5
35:59
Teen Mom 2You Got Me
Jenelle and Nathan decide to have a baby together. Kailyn starts preparing for her wedding and she and Javi move into their new home. Corey comes to terms with Ali’s wheelchair. Chelsea decides to celebrate turning 22.
19/02/2014
S5 • E6
36:28
Teen Mom 2False Positives
Chelsea throws Aubree's 4th birthday party. Kailyn and Jo go to court.Jenelle and Nathan get excited when they think they're pregnant. Jeremy returns home to Leah and the girls after passing out at work unexpectedly.
26/02/2014
S5 • E7
34:33
Teen Mom 2These Are The Days
Kailyn is overwhelmed and has a major meltdown. Leah and Jeremy meet with Corey and his wife to discuss Ali starting school early. Aubree meets Adam's new baby. Jenelle's lawyer tells her a plea bargin may be possible.
05/03/2014
S5 • E8
35:55
Teen Mom 2Breakdown
Chelsea gets upset when Adam sends her a visitation request.Barbara and Nathan have a major blowout after Jenelle has an unexpected surgery.Leah and Corey come together to support Ali on her first day of school.
12/03/2014
S5 • E9
35:34
Teen Mom 2Miss You Much
Chelsea takes Aubree to her first dance class.Jeremy and Leah argue about Jeremy leaving for work.Jenelle and Barbara argue about Barb's blowout with Nathan.Kailyn breaks down when she realizes her mom won't be at her wedding.
19/03/2014
S5 • E10
36:47
Teen Mom 2We Belong Together
Kailyn and Javi finally celebrate their wedding.Chelsea finally graduates esthetician school and lands a job.Jenelle accepts a plea that puts her on supervised probation.Jeremy decline a local job causing a big fight with Leah.
26/03/2014
S5 • E11
36:36
Teen Mom 2Out of the Blue
Javi takes Isaac to Jo's for the first time.Adam responds to Chelsea's visitation objection.Ali tests out her wheelchair while Leah continues to struggle with Jeremy being away.Jenelle and Nathan recieve some exciting news.
02/04/2014
S5 • E12
34:35
Teen Mom 2What You See is Not What You Get
Kailyn’s baby is born but she’s unsure about her mom coming. Chelsea struggles with the new visitation agreement. Leah and Jeremy work on their relationship. Jenelle is pregnant but things are on edge after Nathan’s DUI arrest,
09/04/2014
