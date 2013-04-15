Teen Mom 2
Miss You Much
Season 5 E 9 • 19/03/2014
Chelsea takes Aubree to her first dance class.Jeremy and Leah argue about Jeremy leaving for work.Jenelle and Barbara argue about Barb's blowout with Nathan.Kailyn breaks down when she realizes her mom won't be at her wedding.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
36:01
S4 • E10Teen Mom 2For Love and Money
Leah and Jeremy's big day arrives, Chelsea celebrates her 21st birthday with friends, Jenelle shares her financial woes with her mom, and Kailyn gets a surprise from Javi and Isaac.
15/04/2013
Full Ep
34:33
S4 • E11Teen Mom 2Hard Knocks
Jenelle's relationship with Kieffer worries her mom, Chelsea celebrates Aubree's birthday, Kailyn tells Jo about her plans with Javi, and Leah looks into Ali's developmental problems.
22/04/2013
Full Ep
56:50
S4 • E12Teen Mom 2The End of the Road
Leah brings Ali to a specialist, Kailyn and Javi marry before he leaves for basic training, Chelsea's first day back to school hits a snag, and Jenelle and her mom tangle over her drug use.
30/04/2013
Full Ep
36:33
S5 • E2Teen Mom 2Love Will Never Do Without You
Jenelle recovers from her abortion and meets a new guy. Chelsea has her first day of Esthetician School. Kailyn and Jo fight about her move to Delaware. Leah goes on vacation but argues with Jeremy about his upcoming job.
29/01/2014
Full Ep
35:32
S5 • E3Teen Mom 2Keep Your Head Up
Leah learns that Ali will need to use a wheelchair. Jo and Kailyn fight about Isaac's scheduled drop off because Jo is late. Jenelle and her new boyfriend Nathan decide to move in together.
05/02/2014
Full Ep
33:00
S5 • E4Teen Mom 2Working Overtime
Jenelle moves in with Nathan in Myrtle Beach. Chelsea invites Adam to go with her to pick Aubree up from her first day of pre-school. Kailyn and Javi put an offer on a house in Delaware.
12/02/2014
Full Ep
35:59
S5 • E5Teen Mom 2You Got Me
Jenelle and Nathan decide to have a baby together. Kailyn starts preparing for her wedding and she and Javi move into their new home. Corey comes to terms with Ali’s wheelchair. Chelsea decides to celebrate turning 22.
19/02/2014
Full Ep
36:28
S5 • E6Teen Mom 2False Positives
Chelsea throws Aubree's 4th birthday party. Kailyn and Jo go to court.Jenelle and Nathan get excited when they think they're pregnant. Jeremy returns home to Leah and the girls after passing out at work unexpectedly.
26/02/2014
Full Ep
34:33
S5 • E7Teen Mom 2These Are The Days
Kailyn is overwhelmed and has a major meltdown. Leah and Jeremy meet with Corey and his wife to discuss Ali starting school early. Aubree meets Adam's new baby. Jenelle's lawyer tells her a plea bargin may be possible.
05/03/2014
Full Ep
35:55
S5 • E8Teen Mom 2Breakdown
Chelsea gets upset when Adam sends her a visitation request.Barbara and Nathan have a major blowout after Jenelle has an unexpected surgery.Leah and Corey come together to support Ali on her first day of school.
12/03/2014
Full Ep
35:34
S5 • E9Teen Mom 2Miss You Much
Chelsea takes Aubree to her first dance class.Jeremy and Leah argue about Jeremy leaving for work.Jenelle and Barbara argue about Barb's blowout with Nathan.Kailyn breaks down when she realizes her mom won't be at her wedding.
19/03/2014
Full Ep
36:47
S5 • E10Teen Mom 2We Belong Together
Kailyn and Javi finally celebrate their wedding.Chelsea finally graduates esthetician school and lands a job.Jenelle accepts a plea that puts her on supervised probation.Jeremy decline a local job causing a big fight with Leah.
26/03/2014
Full Ep
36:36
S5 • E11Teen Mom 2Out of the Blue
Javi takes Isaac to Jo's for the first time.Adam responds to Chelsea's visitation objection.Ali tests out her wheelchair while Leah continues to struggle with Jeremy being away.Jenelle and Nathan recieve some exciting news.
02/04/2014
Full Ep
34:35
S5 • E12Teen Mom 2What You See is Not What You Get
Kailyn’s baby is born but she’s unsure about her mom coming. Chelsea struggles with the new visitation agreement. Leah and Jeremy work on their relationship. Jenelle is pregnant but things are on edge after Nathan’s DUI arrest,
09/04/2014
Full Ep
55:25
S5 • E13Teen Mom 2Thats the Way Love Goes
Javi goes back to work, leaving Kailyn with the kids. Jo moves to a new apartment. Jenelle worries as things with Nathan worsen. Chelsea hears some major news about Adam. Leah discovers the cause of Ali’s muscular dystrophy.
14/04/2014
Full Ep
36:28
S5 • E14Teen Mom 2Keep It Together
Jenelle finds out the sex of her baby. Ali is becoming aware of her medical condition. Kailyn struggles to raise two children and maintain her marriage. Chelsea recieves unexpected news from the Department of Labor.
17/07/2014
Full Ep
34:39
S5 • E15Teen Mom 2When Everything Seems Wrong
Jenelle and Nathan cope with his upcoming jail time. Chelsea moves into her new home and receives an update on her license. Kailyn invites Jo and Vee to Isaac’s birthday party. Leah struggles to balance work and family life.
24/07/2014
Full Ep
36:47
S5 • E16Teen Mom 2Overload
Leah starts taking medication to deal with her anxiety. Kailyn and Javi visit Joe and Vee's apartment for the first time. Nathan prepares for jail and Jenelle worries about being alone. Chelsea meets with a lawyer.
31/07/2014
Full Ep
36:25
S5 • E17Teen Mom 2Harder Than It Looks
Jenelle struggles with being on her own and taking care of Jace while Nathan is away. Leah and Jeremy clash over finances. Chelsea investigates Adam's legal charges from his car accident. Kailyn celebrates her birthday.
07/08/2014
Full Ep
34:43
S5 • E18Teen Mom 2I’ll Be Missing You
Leah and Jeremy visit Ali’s specialist. Jenelle and Nathan are reunited. Javi leaves for a work trip and Kailyn struggles with loneliness. Chelsea receives new about Adam and her job.
14/08/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018