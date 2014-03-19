Teen Mom 2

Family Matters

Season 5 E 19 • 21/08/2014

Kailyn’s estranged mom re-enters the picture. Chelsea faces Adam at Aubree's tball practice. Corey's dad helps Leah with Ali's temporary wheelchair. Jenelle starts the process to get divorced from Courtland.

Full Ep
35:34

S5 • E9
Teen Mom 2
Miss You Much

Chelsea takes Aubree to her first dance class.Jeremy and Leah argue about Jeremy leaving for work.Jenelle and Barbara argue about Barb's blowout with Nathan.Kailyn breaks down when she realizes her mom won't be at her wedding.
19/03/2014
Full Ep
36:47

S5 • E10
Teen Mom 2
We Belong Together

Kailyn and Javi finally celebrate their wedding.Chelsea finally graduates esthetician school and lands a job.Jenelle accepts a plea that puts her on supervised probation.Jeremy decline a local job causing a big fight with Leah.
26/03/2014
Full Ep
36:36

S5 • E11
Teen Mom 2
Out of the Blue

Javi takes Isaac to Jo's for the first time.Adam responds to Chelsea's visitation objection.Ali tests out her wheelchair while Leah continues to struggle with Jeremy being away.Jenelle and Nathan recieve some exciting news.
02/04/2014
Full Ep
34:35

S5 • E12
Teen Mom 2
What You See is Not What You Get

Kailyn’s baby is born but she’s unsure about her mom coming. Chelsea struggles with the new visitation agreement. Leah and Jeremy work on their relationship. Jenelle is pregnant but things are on edge after Nathan’s DUI arrest,
09/04/2014
Full Ep
55:25

S5 • E13
Teen Mom 2
Thats the Way Love Goes

Javi goes back to work, leaving Kailyn with the kids. Jo moves to a new apartment. Jenelle worries as things with Nathan worsen. Chelsea hears some major news about Adam. Leah discovers the cause of Ali’s muscular dystrophy.
14/04/2014
Full Ep
36:28

S5 • E14
Teen Mom 2
Keep It Together

Jenelle finds out the sex of her baby. Ali is becoming aware of her medical condition. Kailyn struggles to raise two children and maintain her marriage. Chelsea recieves unexpected news from the Department of Labor.
17/07/2014
Full Ep
34:39

S5 • E15
Teen Mom 2
When Everything Seems Wrong

Jenelle and Nathan cope with his upcoming jail time. Chelsea moves into her new home and receives an update on her license. Kailyn invites Jo and Vee to Isaac’s birthday party. Leah struggles to balance work and family life.
24/07/2014
Full Ep
36:47

S5 • E16
Teen Mom 2
Overload

Leah starts taking medication to deal with her anxiety. Kailyn and Javi visit Joe and Vee's apartment for the first time. Nathan prepares for jail and Jenelle worries about being alone. Chelsea meets with a lawyer.
31/07/2014
Full Ep
36:25

S5 • E17
Teen Mom 2
Harder Than It Looks

Jenelle struggles with being on her own and taking care of Jace while Nathan is away. Leah and Jeremy clash over finances. Chelsea investigates Adam's legal charges from his car accident. Kailyn celebrates her birthday.
07/08/2014
Full Ep
34:43

S5 • E18
Teen Mom 2
I’ll Be Missing You

Leah and Jeremy visit Ali’s specialist. Jenelle and Nathan are reunited. Javi leaves for a work trip and Kailyn struggles with loneliness. Chelsea receives new about Adam and her job.
14/08/2014
Full Ep
36:36

Full Ep
36:22

S5 • E20
Teen Mom 2
Bad Behavior

Adam is arrested again and Chelsea has to deal with the consequences. Leah tries to manage the growing jealousy between the twins. Nathan and Barbara clas. Kailyn struggles to explain Javi’s absence to Isaac.
28/08/2014
Full Ep
35:09

S5 • E21
Teen Mom 2
Cabin Fever

Jenelle and Barbara butt heads over Jace’s behavioral issues. Kailyn struggles to get two cranky kids ready for Javi’s return home. Leah decides to take Corey to court. Chelsea hears about Adam’s new girlfriend.
04/09/2014
Full Ep
36:30

S5 • E22
Teen Mom 2
Summer Daze, Summertime Sadness

Kailyn and Jo disagree over Isaac's upcoming visitation schedule. Chelsea comes face to face with Adam's new girlfriend. Arguments with both Nathan and Barbara throw Jenelle's baby shower into question.
11/09/2014
Full Ep
34:53

S5 • E23
Teen Mom 2
Co-parenthood

Jenelle’s second son, Kaiser, is born. Leah discovers that Corey wants full custody of the girls. Kailyn gets emotional when Isaac leaves for summer visitation with Jo. Adam’s ex reenters the picture, shocking Chelsea.
18/09/2014
Full Ep
36:21

S5 • E24
Teen Mom 2
Wish You Were Here

Leah and Corey face each other in court. Kailyn and Javi adjust to life without Isaac. Chelsea deals with another of Adam’s arrests. Jenelle tries to build a family for both Jace and Kaiser.
25/09/2014
Full Ep
31:41

S5 • E25
Teen Mom 2
All Grown Up

Jenelle approaches Barbara about gaining custody of Jace. Kailyn is reunited with Isaac but gets offended when Jo brings up a sensitive subject. Chelsea tries to move on romantically as Adam goes to jail.
02/10/2014
Full Ep
35:45

S5 • E26
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1

Dr. Drew hosts the cast of Teen Mom 2 in front of a live studio audience. He talks to Leah about Ali's illness and her marriage. Kailyn talks about her wedding and asks for help to finally get Javi and Jo on the same page.
16/04/2014
Full Ep
48:11

S5 • E27
Teen Mom 2
Reunion - Season 5 Unseen Moments

In this 90-minute special, Dr. Drew and the girls will dish on never-before-seen moments and give viewers a special behind the scenes look at “Teen Mom 2.”
17/04/2014
Full Ep
41:14

S5 • E28
Teen Mom 2
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2

Dr. Drew examines Chelsea's relationship with Adam now that he has a new baby and wants more time with Aubrey. Jenelle discusses her abortion, her pregnancy, her criminal charges, and her turbulent relationship with Nathan.
23/04/2014
Full Ep
31:38

S6 • E1
Teen Mom 2
Keep It Moving

Kailyn and Javi butt heads when she makes plans with her friends, Jenelle wants custody of Jace, Chelsea gets bad news from Adam's lawyer, and Leah faces Corey in court.
10/07/2015
