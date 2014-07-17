Teen Mom 2
Wish You Were Here
Season 5 E 24 • 25/09/2014
Leah and Corey face each other in court. Kailyn and Javi adjust to life without Isaac. Chelsea deals with another of Adam’s arrests. Jenelle tries to build a family for both Jace and Kaiser.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
36:28
S5 • E14Teen Mom 2Keep It Together
Jenelle finds out the sex of her baby. Ali is becoming aware of her medical condition. Kailyn struggles to raise two children and maintain her marriage. Chelsea recieves unexpected news from the Department of Labor.
17/07/2014
Full Ep
34:39
S5 • E15Teen Mom 2When Everything Seems Wrong
Jenelle and Nathan cope with his upcoming jail time. Chelsea moves into her new home and receives an update on her license. Kailyn invites Jo and Vee to Isaac’s birthday party. Leah struggles to balance work and family life.
24/07/2014
Full Ep
36:47
S5 • E16Teen Mom 2Overload
Leah starts taking medication to deal with her anxiety. Kailyn and Javi visit Joe and Vee's apartment for the first time. Nathan prepares for jail and Jenelle worries about being alone. Chelsea meets with a lawyer.
31/07/2014
Full Ep
36:25
S5 • E17Teen Mom 2Harder Than It Looks
Jenelle struggles with being on her own and taking care of Jace while Nathan is away. Leah and Jeremy clash over finances. Chelsea investigates Adam's legal charges from his car accident. Kailyn celebrates her birthday.
07/08/2014
Full Ep
34:43
S5 • E18Teen Mom 2I’ll Be Missing You
Leah and Jeremy visit Ali’s specialist. Jenelle and Nathan are reunited. Javi leaves for a work trip and Kailyn struggles with loneliness. Chelsea receives new about Adam and her job.
14/08/2014
Full Ep
36:36
S5 • E19Teen Mom 2Family Matters
Kailyn’s estranged mom re-enters the picture. Chelsea faces Adam at Aubree's tball practice. Corey's dad helps Leah with Ali's temporary wheelchair. Jenelle starts the process to get divorced from Courtland.
21/08/2014
Full Ep
36:22
S5 • E20Teen Mom 2Bad Behavior
Adam is arrested again and Chelsea has to deal with the consequences. Leah tries to manage the growing jealousy between the twins. Nathan and Barbara clas. Kailyn struggles to explain Javi’s absence to Isaac.
28/08/2014
Full Ep
35:09
S5 • E21Teen Mom 2Cabin Fever
Jenelle and Barbara butt heads over Jace’s behavioral issues. Kailyn struggles to get two cranky kids ready for Javi’s return home. Leah decides to take Corey to court. Chelsea hears about Adam’s new girlfriend.
04/09/2014
Full Ep
36:30
S5 • E22Teen Mom 2Summer Daze, Summertime Sadness
Kailyn and Jo disagree over Isaac's upcoming visitation schedule. Chelsea comes face to face with Adam's new girlfriend. Arguments with both Nathan and Barbara throw Jenelle's baby shower into question.
11/09/2014
Full Ep
34:53
S5 • E23Teen Mom 2Co-parenthood
Jenelle’s second son, Kaiser, is born. Leah discovers that Corey wants full custody of the girls. Kailyn gets emotional when Isaac leaves for summer visitation with Jo. Adam’s ex reenters the picture, shocking Chelsea.
18/09/2014
Full Ep
36:21
S5 • E24Teen Mom 2Wish You Were Here
Leah and Corey face each other in court. Kailyn and Javi adjust to life without Isaac. Chelsea deals with another of Adam’s arrests. Jenelle tries to build a family for both Jace and Kaiser.
25/09/2014
Full Ep
31:41
S5 • E25Teen Mom 2All Grown Up
Jenelle approaches Barbara about gaining custody of Jace. Kailyn is reunited with Isaac but gets offended when Jo brings up a sensitive subject. Chelsea tries to move on romantically as Adam goes to jail.
02/10/2014
Full Ep
35:45
S5 • E26Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew hosts the cast of Teen Mom 2 in front of a live studio audience. He talks to Leah about Ali's illness and her marriage. Kailyn talks about her wedding and asks for help to finally get Javi and Jo on the same page.
16/04/2014
Full Ep
48:11
S5 • E27Teen Mom 2Reunion - Season 5 Unseen Moments
In this 90-minute special, Dr. Drew and the girls will dish on never-before-seen moments and give viewers a special behind the scenes look at “Teen Mom 2.”
17/04/2014
Full Ep
41:14
S5 • E28Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew examines Chelsea's relationship with Adam now that he has a new baby and wants more time with Aubrey. Jenelle discusses her abortion, her pregnancy, her criminal charges, and her turbulent relationship with Nathan.
23/04/2014
Full Ep
31:38
S6 • E1Teen Mom 2Keep It Moving
Kailyn and Javi butt heads when she makes plans with her friends, Jenelle wants custody of Jace, Chelsea gets bad news from Adam's lawyer, and Leah faces Corey in court.
10/07/2015
Full Ep
35:59
S6 • E3Teen Mom 2No Apologies
Corey asks Leah for more time with the girls, Jenelle and Nathan hit a new roadbloack, Chelsea thinks Adam is abusing his visitation rights, and Kailyn and Javi go to therapy.
24/07/2015
Full Ep
36:28
S6 • E4Teen Mom 2Not Good Enough
Chelsea worries about Aubree's behavior, Javi and Kailyn discuss their future together, Corey confronts Leah about her parenting, and Jenelle finally gets to see Jace.
31/07/2015
Full Ep
35:23
S6 • E5Teen Mom 2Can't Trust Them
Leah makes a decision about Corey's offer, Jenelle lashes out at her mom over custody of Jace, Kailyn's marital issues affect her girls' trip, and Chelsea learns of Adam's lies in court.
07/08/2015
Full Ep
40:46
S6 • E7Teen Mom 2Wanna Love You
Nathan is arrested after a fight with Jenelle, Jo and Vee share big news ahead of Kailyn's birthday, Chelsea heads to court, and Leah considers professional treatment for her health.
21/08/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018