Teen Mom 2
I’ll Be Missing You
Season 5 E 18 • 14/08/2014
Leah and Jeremy visit Ali’s specialist. Jenelle and Nathan are reunited. Javi leaves for a work trip and Kailyn struggles with loneliness. Chelsea receives new about Adam and her job.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
35:55
S5 • E8Teen Mom 2Breakdown
Chelsea gets upset when Adam sends her a visitation request.Barbara and Nathan have a major blowout after Jenelle has an unexpected surgery.Leah and Corey come together to support Ali on her first day of school.
12/03/2014
Full Ep
35:34
S5 • E9Teen Mom 2Miss You Much
Chelsea takes Aubree to her first dance class.Jeremy and Leah argue about Jeremy leaving for work.Jenelle and Barbara argue about Barb's blowout with Nathan.Kailyn breaks down when she realizes her mom won't be at her wedding.
19/03/2014
Full Ep
36:47
S5 • E10Teen Mom 2We Belong Together
Kailyn and Javi finally celebrate their wedding.Chelsea finally graduates esthetician school and lands a job.Jenelle accepts a plea that puts her on supervised probation.Jeremy decline a local job causing a big fight with Leah.
26/03/2014
Full Ep
36:36
S5 • E11Teen Mom 2Out of the Blue
Javi takes Isaac to Jo's for the first time.Adam responds to Chelsea's visitation objection.Ali tests out her wheelchair while Leah continues to struggle with Jeremy being away.Jenelle and Nathan recieve some exciting news.
02/04/2014
Full Ep
34:35
S5 • E12Teen Mom 2What You See is Not What You Get
Kailyn’s baby is born but she’s unsure about her mom coming. Chelsea struggles with the new visitation agreement. Leah and Jeremy work on their relationship. Jenelle is pregnant but things are on edge after Nathan’s DUI arrest,
09/04/2014
Full Ep
55:25
S5 • E13Teen Mom 2Thats the Way Love Goes
Javi goes back to work, leaving Kailyn with the kids. Jo moves to a new apartment. Jenelle worries as things with Nathan worsen. Chelsea hears some major news about Adam. Leah discovers the cause of Ali’s muscular dystrophy.
14/04/2014
Full Ep
36:28
S5 • E14Teen Mom 2Keep It Together
Jenelle finds out the sex of her baby. Ali is becoming aware of her medical condition. Kailyn struggles to raise two children and maintain her marriage. Chelsea recieves unexpected news from the Department of Labor.
17/07/2014
Full Ep
34:39
S5 • E15Teen Mom 2When Everything Seems Wrong
Jenelle and Nathan cope with his upcoming jail time. Chelsea moves into her new home and receives an update on her license. Kailyn invites Jo and Vee to Isaac’s birthday party. Leah struggles to balance work and family life.
24/07/2014
Full Ep
36:47
S5 • E16Teen Mom 2Overload
Leah starts taking medication to deal with her anxiety. Kailyn and Javi visit Joe and Vee's apartment for the first time. Nathan prepares for jail and Jenelle worries about being alone. Chelsea meets with a lawyer.
31/07/2014
Full Ep
36:25
S5 • E17Teen Mom 2Harder Than It Looks
Jenelle struggles with being on her own and taking care of Jace while Nathan is away. Leah and Jeremy clash over finances. Chelsea investigates Adam's legal charges from his car accident. Kailyn celebrates her birthday.
07/08/2014
Full Ep
34:43
S5 • E18Teen Mom 2I’ll Be Missing You
Leah and Jeremy visit Ali’s specialist. Jenelle and Nathan are reunited. Javi leaves for a work trip and Kailyn struggles with loneliness. Chelsea receives new about Adam and her job.
14/08/2014
Full Ep
36:36
S5 • E19Teen Mom 2Family Matters
Kailyn’s estranged mom re-enters the picture. Chelsea faces Adam at Aubree's tball practice. Corey's dad helps Leah with Ali's temporary wheelchair. Jenelle starts the process to get divorced from Courtland.
21/08/2014
Full Ep
36:22
S5 • E20Teen Mom 2Bad Behavior
Adam is arrested again and Chelsea has to deal with the consequences. Leah tries to manage the growing jealousy between the twins. Nathan and Barbara clas. Kailyn struggles to explain Javi’s absence to Isaac.
28/08/2014
Full Ep
35:09
S5 • E21Teen Mom 2Cabin Fever
Jenelle and Barbara butt heads over Jace’s behavioral issues. Kailyn struggles to get two cranky kids ready for Javi’s return home. Leah decides to take Corey to court. Chelsea hears about Adam’s new girlfriend.
04/09/2014
Full Ep
36:30
S5 • E22Teen Mom 2Summer Daze, Summertime Sadness
Kailyn and Jo disagree over Isaac's upcoming visitation schedule. Chelsea comes face to face with Adam's new girlfriend. Arguments with both Nathan and Barbara throw Jenelle's baby shower into question.
11/09/2014
Full Ep
34:53
S5 • E23Teen Mom 2Co-parenthood
Jenelle’s second son, Kaiser, is born. Leah discovers that Corey wants full custody of the girls. Kailyn gets emotional when Isaac leaves for summer visitation with Jo. Adam’s ex reenters the picture, shocking Chelsea.
18/09/2014
Full Ep
36:21
S5 • E24Teen Mom 2Wish You Were Here
Leah and Corey face each other in court. Kailyn and Javi adjust to life without Isaac. Chelsea deals with another of Adam’s arrests. Jenelle tries to build a family for both Jace and Kaiser.
25/09/2014
Full Ep
31:41
S5 • E25Teen Mom 2All Grown Up
Jenelle approaches Barbara about gaining custody of Jace. Kailyn is reunited with Isaac but gets offended when Jo brings up a sensitive subject. Chelsea tries to move on romantically as Adam goes to jail.
02/10/2014
Full Ep
35:45
S5 • E26Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1
Dr. Drew hosts the cast of Teen Mom 2 in front of a live studio audience. He talks to Leah about Ali's illness and her marriage. Kailyn talks about her wedding and asks for help to finally get Javi and Jo on the same page.
16/04/2014
Full Ep
48:11
S5 • E27Teen Mom 2Reunion - Season 5 Unseen Moments
In this 90-minute special, Dr. Drew and the girls will dish on never-before-seen moments and give viewers a special behind the scenes look at “Teen Mom 2.”
17/04/2014
Full Ep
41:14
S5 • E28Teen Mom 2Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2
Dr. Drew examines Chelsea's relationship with Adam now that he has a new baby and wants more time with Aubrey. Jenelle discusses her abortion, her pregnancy, her criminal charges, and her turbulent relationship with Nathan.
23/04/2014
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018