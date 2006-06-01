The Hills
Lauren and Jason, Pt. 2
Season 1 E 4 • 22/06/2006
Sparks fly when Lauren's ex-boyfriend Jason reappears and she realizes she isn't over him, and Heidi is frustrated by her lack of responsibility at work.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Full Ep
20:59
S1 • E1The HillsNew City, New Drama
Laguna Beach's Lauren Conrad lands a new apartment in Los Angeles and a dream job at Teen Vogue.
01/06/2006
Full Ep
20:51
S1 • E2The HillsA Change of Plans
After her friends crash the Teen Vogue party, Lauren has to face the consequences at her internship, and Heidi considers dropping out of school when she nabs a job interview.
08/06/2006
Full Ep
20:50
S1 • E3The HillsAn Unexpected Call
Lauren is sent to New York on an overnight errand for her internship and returns home to find a surprise from her past, and Heidi's new job isn't what she expected.
15/06/2006
Full Ep
20:46
S1 • E4The HillsLauren and Jason, Pt. 2
Sparks fly when Lauren's ex-boyfriend Jason reappears and she realizes she isn't over him, and Heidi is frustrated by her lack of responsibility at work.
22/06/2006
Full Ep
20:49
S1 • E5The HillsJason's Birthday
Lauren goes out of her way to make Jason's birthday dinner special -- despite needing to be on set all day with Teen Vogue -- but the night doesn't go as planned.
29/06/2006
Full Ep
18:54
S1 • E6The HillsBoyfriends and Work Don't Mix
Heidi finally gets to work at the nightclub but struggles to stick to her boss's strict rules, and Whitney walks her first fashion show when a model cancels at the last minute.
06/07/2006
Full Ep
20:47
S1 • E7The HillsSomebody Always Has to Cry
Lauren and Heidi exchange Christmas gifts with their boyfriends and make plans for New Year's Eve, but Jason's jealousy puts a damper on their fun night out together.
13/07/2006
Full Ep
20:48
S1 • E8The HillsYou Can't Just Be with Me?
Lauren lies to Jason about working with male swimsuit models to avoid an argument, and he surprises her with a romantic dinner for her 20th birthday.
20/07/2006
Full Ep
20:41
S1 • E9The HillsLove Is Not a Maybe Thing
After a roller-coaster ride of a relationship, Heidi finally puts an end to the drama and breaks up with Jordan, and Lauren considers renting a summer beach house with Jason.
27/07/2006
Full Ep
21:17
S1 • E10The HillsTiming Is Everything
Lauren is torn between her career and her love life when she's forced to choose between an internship in Paris and a summer with her boyfriend Jason.
03/08/2006
Full Ep
21:19
S2 • E1The HillsOut with the Old
After breaking up with Jason, Lauren regrets choosing to spend summer with her boyfriend over an internship in Paris, and Heidi finds herself in a love triangle with a new man.
16/01/2007
Full Ep
20:51
S2 • E2The HillsWhen You Least Expect It
Lauren redeems herself at work and goes on her first date since breaking up with Jason, and Heidi is forced to have a serious talk with her new boyfriend, Spencer.
23/01/2007
Full Ep
21:20
S2 • E3The HillsThe Best Night Ever
Despite wanting to experience the single life, Lauren finds herself falling for a new guy, and drama ensues when Audrina shows up uninvited to Heidi’s birthday party.
30/01/2007
Full Ep
21:13
S2 • E4The HillsWho Do You Trust?
Audrina warns Heidi about Spencer's playboy ways, but she's hesitant to believe what she hears -- until she surprises him at the club.
06/02/2007
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018